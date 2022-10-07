The Ohio Bobcats are trying to keep the good vibes at home while attempting to move back to .500 this weekend when Akron comes into Athens for a Mid-American Conference tilt. The Bobcats (2-3, 0-1 MAC) are undefeated at home this season and are still looking for their first conference win following the loss against Kent St. last weekend.
“We are obviously very excited about going home. Frank Solich Field here at Peden Stadium, it’s homecoming week. The weather looks great,” Tim Albin said to the media earlier this week, discussing how important it is to get back in front of the home crowd. “Best fans in the country, so we’re looking forward to that.”
The fans who choose to make the journey out to Peden Stadium on Saturday should expect to see a high-powered offense and the ball to be tossed all over the field. The improved offense has already shown signs throughout the year, but so far through two home games it seems that they step it up a notch. The Bobcats have scored at least 41 in both games played in Athens this season.
A large portion of the success on the offensive side of the ball can be attributed directly to Kurtis Rourke. The redshirt junior has made obvious strides in the passing game that has allowed him to break out as a top QB in the conference. As any football fan knows though, becoming too one sided is ultimately a detriment to the offense.
As Rourke and a litany of receivers have started to have some explosive, breakout performances, the Bobcats have quietly still put out an effective run game despite having to cobble together rushes in a depleted positional room.
Even with the adversity, the Bobcats are averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground, creating a much-needed diverse element to this offense that only helps the passing game out.
“Nolan [McCormick] did good, he stepped up. [Tyler] Toledo stepped up. He had a touchdown against Fordham too,” Sieh Bangura said to the Messenger this week when asked about the resiliency of the running backs room. “Everybody in the running back room is real good and I feel like all of us can play. And that’s what they did, they stepped up and that’s what we look to do every time someone goes down, next man up.”
McCormick and Toledo have show great promise given what they were expected to be this season. McCormick was an afterthought in the running backs room and Toledo wasn’t even on the team at the start of this year.
Injuries to O’Shaan Allison, Julian Ross and Bangura himself has forced the Bobcats coaching staff to cobble together carries from anywhere possible. They’ve done that and more, setting up third and fourth string guys and putting them in positions to be successful.
While the other two are still out from injury, Bangura made it back on the field last week after dealing with a foot injury.
“It’s feeling way better than it was last week for sure. I’m ready to go. I’m going to take some time and just keep treatment and get ready for Saturday, I should be good.”
That was obvious to see in the matchup against Kent St., the redshirt freshman took a third quarter hand-off up the middle and broke through an open hole for a 50-yard touchdown.
“I saw a fast flow backer going to my right so I made a cut back to my left and then everything was just open and I hit the hole and I just ran until I got to the touchdown.”
With Bangura back at full strength, he adds another explosive option out of the backfield that can make game changing plays. It looks to be another tough MAC showdown this weekend against Akron. But if the Ohio program keeps focused, they should have a great opportunity to move back to .500 on the season and grab their first MAC win of 2022.
“We just took everything that we did good from Kent State, brought in here, it’s been good vibes. We’ve been practicing good this week leading up. We’ve been watching film on Akron, making sure we got ready, we got good, and ready to go for Akron on Saturday.”
