The Ohio Bobcats are trying to keep the good vibes at home while attempting to move back to .500 this weekend when Akron comes into Athens for a Mid-American Conference tilt. The Bobcats (2-3, 0-1 MAC) are undefeated at home this season and are still looking for their first conference win following the loss against Kent St. last weekend.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.