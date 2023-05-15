Survive and advance. Survive and advance.
The Athens’ Lady Bulldogs haven’t played perfect so far in the postseason, but they’ve done enough to keep the season going. Getting an elite level showing defensively and a few incredibly clutch hits at the plate, the Lady Bulldogs escaped with a 4-3 win over Logan Elm in the District Semi-Finals at Ohio Softball field.
"We have to manage to stay disciplined and that's something we just weren't all game defensively," Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the win. "We weren't disciplined at all but we managed to make the runs when we needed to."
Although still painful, Athens avoided complete disaster that could’ve sent it reeling in the first inning. Allowing four hits in total, James loaded the bases in the first frame before RBI hits from Ryleigh Wolfe and Tia Fowler would give the Lady Braves an early 2-0.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Lady Bulldogs bounced back in the second. Following a bloop double into right center field off the bat of Walburn, James would bring the first baseman in with an RBI single. Brannon would then step up and launch a momentum-switching, two-run shot to the garage over the left field fence, giving Athens its first lead of the game.
"In the beginning I was really nervous, this is definitely my first time playing here," Brannon said of playing at OU's campus, a mere 10-15 minute drive from Athens High School. "My adrenaline was going and I really just needed that to wake me up to realize 'Hey, you need to play, you can do this,' up to the plate, you just have to clear your mind and do what you do best and that's what I did.
The lead wouldn’t last long though as an RBI single from Jacie Clifton in the top of the fourth tied the game up at three apiece.
Athens would continuously get runners on base but couldn’t seem to consistently get clutch offense going. As the realization that this may really become the end of the road for the Lady Bulldogs if they couldn’t capitalize started to dawn on OU’s campus, Banks decided that her high school career wasn’t done just yet.
After Bailee Toadvine drew a walk and subsequently stole second base, the second baseman drilled an RBI double to the left center wall, sending the hometown crowd into a frenzy as Athens retook the lead.
"I'm proud of all my players. Olivia came in clutch. She was struggling today but as she has in every tournament the past three years, she came in clutch. Ashleigh [James] left a bunch of runners on base too so she was clutch. Defensively, I'm proud of everyone of our kids. We're going to have a dogfight Wednesday so we'll see what happens."
The Lady Braves were threatening to tie things up though nearly minutes later. A triple off the bat of Lynsay Vanhoose that sent Kendra Hammonds crashing into the left field fence gave Logan Elm a runner on third base with only one out. A fantastic diving play from Rylee Toadvine at short, mixed in with a little dribbler to Walburn would end the chance.
"My defense came in clutch every single hit today," James bluntly said about the defensive effort behind her in the field. "Just playing behind me like I know they will, and that gives me a lot of trust in them."
Athens would draw three straight walks in the bottom of the sixth to load the bases with one out, threatening to blow the game wide open. A squeeze bunt attempt off the bat of Abbi Ervin was popped up to the pitcher, resulting in a double play.
Logan Elm would get a pair of two-out singles in the seventh, but James was able to force a pop up to third base to end the game, sending Athens to the District Final.
"It's a blast, it's not something that every team gets to do. We're 15 minutes down the road so it's almost like a home field advantage on a really nice field that we like to play on." James said of being able to play on OU's campus.
Athens will face Sheridan in the District Final on Wednesday at Ohio Softball Field after the Lady Generals took down Circleville 7-6 in nine innings on Monday night.
