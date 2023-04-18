Journeys are an arbitrary concept. They could range from a simple drive down the road to a life-long quest to complete a goal. No matter the distance or length of time, it’s never really about the end.
Well, it is in some aspects. The whole idea of embarking on some sort of journey or mission is to reach the conclusion. More often though, it’s the time in between start and completion that matters the most.
For Olivia Banks and the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs, the journey to being currently ranked in the top five of the state for Division II and jumping off to one of the more historic starts in school history, this is a journey roughly a decade in the making.
“It’s so great, I’ve been playing with a handful of these girls since I was eight years old, like Ashleigh [James] I’ve been playing with since I was quite honestly eight years old,” Banks said in an interview with the Messenger when discussing how rewarding it is to go through this stretch playing with the same faces she’s always seen. “It’s a blast. I’ve been playing softball with them for 10 plus years, most of them honestly. It’s really, really awesome and phenomenal to go on this journey with girls I’ve known for 10 years.”
In a season almost certainly going to be packed full of historic feats and moments, the senior has already gone through one of her own.
Back on April 15, in the 10-6 win over Philo, Banks launched a second-inning home run that would mean so much more than just the Lady Bulldogs adding to their lead.
The solo shot to left field was the 100th hit of her career. While it is certainly a big deal and something that she will for sure remember as years go by, she couldn’t seem to care less about personal accolades at this point.
“It’s honestly something that never crossed my mind until it was brought to my attention like two weeks ago. I had no idea it was coming up until I heard it over the announcer,” Banks noted. “It feels good to hit something like that, but it’s never, ever been about that for me at all. It’s always been about doing right by my team and getting hits when my team needs me, that kind of thing. It feels good but it’s never been about that.”
It’s never been about that for her, but her teammates made sure that she understood how important the occasion was.
“It was a surprise to me for sure. They all congratulated me and stuff which is nice, I always feel supported by them.”
Not just her teammates, but she also had another special person be there to celebrate the accomplishment. Her father, Drew Banks, is the assistant head coach for the Lady Bulldogs. It just made the moment that much more rewarding that she was able to have her life-long coach there as well.
“He’s been my coach all my life and I’ve always loved it. I love having my dad as my coach. He is my biggest supporter and also my biggest critic. I love that balance, I personally love being pushed and so being able to share moments like that with him and this type of team, it’s great.”
The accolade is just another fun little moment for Banks and the team as they try to chase for glory down the road. Like any milestone that is hit though, it’s the culmination of years of work. Far before stepping foot in the batter's box for varsity, this story has been years in the making.
“My first serious softball, I guess, I did AAU all-stars and that’s when I started with Ashleigh and Kateyanne [Walburn]... The next year we played on our first travel team, the three of us. When I was 10 was when we had our first serious travel team and it progressed from there,” Banks said about finding her love for the sport at such a young age.
“I think maybe eighth grade was when I was really realizing that this was something that I love, love, love. When you’re younger you just play it for fun and we had a great team when I was younger… and we’re still good now obviously, but it wasn’t about any of that. You weren’t thinking about ‘How good am I?’ when you’re young… in my middle school career we did really, really well.”
After middle school was over though, it was time for the real show. Suiting up as a freshman for the varsity squad, she didn’t necessarily go through the same nervous jitters that some would expect. She was in a comfortable setting around people she knew she would enjoy and also play some good softball with.
“My group, because we were so successful together in middle school as a team, we were really excited to finally show ourselves. Especially freshman year, you want to prove that you’re as good as all the sophomores, juniors and seniors when you’re a freshman. That sucked that it got taken away from us,” Banks noted about having her high school career limited due to the ongoing ramifications of COVID-19. “Going into freshman year, I was really anxious, and I know everyone else was too, to prove ourselves as freshman that we could compete with other people in the TVC.”
As she mentioned, she didn’t even get to have the full four-year experience that most of us were able to enjoy. As we’re sure most people felt too, it seemed to be a blink of an eye and we were all at graduation, looking to turn the tassel on our caps and scurry off into college.
Being that her senior year is now here and she’s only months away from calling it a career as a high school softball player, Banks is trying her best to enjoy the moment and success the team is seeing.
“Just focusing on us. I think any time we take time to focus on outside distractions, outside teams, drama or anything else. That’s what takes us away from our game. That’s when we fall off as a team… when we stay within ourselves and we stay focused as a team we are very, very successful.”
Things like state rankings can be seen as outside distractions. It’s nice to receive acknowledgement for hard work, but rankings like those are arbitrary and mean actually nothing to what the team is trying to accomplish. The only numbers that matter are the records and scores at the end of the year. Banks admits that it’s nice to see recognition, but it’s not something that the Lady Bulldogs are focused on in the slightest.
“It feels good to be the first softball team to represent our school in that way,” Banks said about the recent Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association rankings that placed them No. 4 in the state for Division II. “That’s always something that’s really, really exciting. That’s something we’re proud of but it’s not something we’re going to consciously think about… It’s something we’re going to celebrate but not carry it with us. We’re just going to focus on every next game.”
The idea of focusing one game at a time has worked well so far. Athens is off to a historic start, still undefeated after a dozen games while outscoring opponents 170-33 during the span.
The sky seems to be the limit for Banks and this team and the ultimate goal should be fairly obvious to anyone on or around the program, but that’s not the focus right now. You have to earn your way there, something the senior is well aware of as she rides out a historic season in her final moments of high school.
“Yes, states is obviously the goal, just getting as far as you can in the tournament is always the end goal. For us, we’re hungry for the TVC this year. We have let it slip a couple of times in my high school career so that would obviously be very, very nice. We’ve put ourselves in a good position so far, as long as we can continue to do what we’ve been doing, we can at least accomplish that smaller goal.”
The journey is almost over, but there’s still a whole lot left to experience in it for Banks and the Lady Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.