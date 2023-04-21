ALBANY — The rule of three dominates our lives without us even knowing it. Subconsciously we’re unknowingly fixated on the idea that everything that’s placed in thirds is inherently more satisfying. That also applies to a softball field as well.
Olivia Banks had a career night for the Lady Bulldogs in Athens’ 10-0 victory over Alexander on Wednesday. The senior went 4-4 at the plate with three home runs, a triple and eight RBIs. It’s a milestone she admitted never hitting before as Athens moved to 14-0 on the year.
“The three different ones I was able to send over were all different pitches. She’s a good pitcher, she mixed a lot today,” Banks said about her performance, giving credit to Ellie Day, Alexander’s starter. “Just being there for my team, that’s the goal.”
Adding to her dominance in the box, Banks also secured the shutout on the mound, going all six innings while allowing five hits and no runs, striking out six while walking none.
“She’s a spark plug on our team and we go as she goes and Ashleigh [James] goes. Those two in the circle have done very well and then Olivia offensively, she’s been dynamite. I was shocked they pitched to her, but hey, we’ll take it.” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the win.
Overall, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed 11 hits in the mercy rule victory. Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds and Kateyanne Walburn all had multiple hits on the night. Hammonds also had the only other RBI on the night for Athens.
Banks started off her historic performance in the first inning with a two-run shot to left field that would open up the lead. She would then add on to the lead a couple of innings later when she smacked a triple to center field, scoring Hammonds.
Athens would next score in the fifth inning. Toadvine got the inning started with a single and then Hammonds drove her in with a ground ball that made its way all the way to the fence. Banks would then step up and drill her second home run of the game, this one over the center field fence.
After keeping the Lady Spartans scoreless, the pitcher would rip her third shot of the night in the top of the sixth, this time a three-run shot to put them over the mercy rule threshold.
“They’re all important right now in our quest,” Bissell noted about the importance of each league game despite building such a lead already in the standings. “The league championship has eluded this group since they’ve been here and that’s what we’re after first.”
Macie Swart led Alexander with two hits on the night. Kaylee Hudnall, Day and Sarah Harris also grabbed hits as well.
On the mound for Alexander, Day looked good despite a few bad pitches ruining her statline. Overall, she would go six innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs, striking out four while walking four.
“She threw a good game, hitting her spots. Her off-speed was working. I thought she did her job on the mound like she needed to.” Brandon Buckley, co-head coach of Alexander noted about Day’s performance.
