THE PLAINS - If you get recognized for something great, you have to back it up. It’s only been one game, and there’s even bigger challenges soon arriving, but the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs took care of business in its first game ever ranked No. 1 in the state for Division II. Scoring all its runs in the first two innings, Athens secured a 4-1 win over Logan at home on Monday.
“It feels nice, but June 10 is when we’d rather be number one.” Ashleigh James said after the win, discussing the importance of the state rankings and how it doesn’t really mean anything until the season ends.
“It’s a great honor obviously. It’s something this softball program has never seen before, never got to enjoy,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the win regarding the newly announced rankings. “I told them congratulations, but our goals are still ahead of us, we still have a lot of work to do.”
Rylee Toadvine led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits on the day, scoring a run as well. Kayla Hammonds, Fern Sigman and Abbi Ervin had hits as well while Olivia Banks and Kateyanne Walburn each drilled a home run to pace Athens.
In the circle, James threw a fantastic game despite running into some trouble in the final inning. Overall, the senior would throw all seven innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run while striking out four and walking none.
“When she’s out there, she’s focused. She had a few pitches that got away from her with low pitches or whatnot. She’s a fighter, a battler and I had no doubts in my mind that she would pull through.” Bissell said after the win about the pitcher’s performance.
Kayla Hammonds got on base with a double to left field in the first inning. Banks then stepped into the box and ripped a looping shot over the left center fence on the first pitch she saw, giving Athens a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Walburn would rip a solo shot to almost the exact same spot to increase the lead.
“We knew she was coming early with the strikes so we were just trying to watch for that,” Walburn noted about how both her and Banks were ready to jump on their home run pitches.
In the following frame, singles from Rylee Toadvine and Ervin would put a runner in scoring position. Bailee Toadvine would then launch a sacrifice fly to the wall in center field, allowing the other Toadvine to scamper home all the way from second after tagging up, bringing in the Lady Bulldogs’ final run of the night.
Athens would get runners on base throughout the rest of the contest but couldn’t seem to drive anyone home.
It wouldn’t matter though as James would excel on the mound, keeping Logan scoreless until the final at-bats.
An error from Rylee Toadvine, followed by a single, would give Logan multiple runners on base before recording an out. After an error from James on a slow ground ball to the pitcher, Logan loaded the bases up with the tying-run walking up to the plate.
A fielder’s choice groundout would bring in one run but then James would strike out the final batter, securing the win and keeping Athens’ perfect season alive.
“I think I got comfortable a little bit and then I was able to come back and fight. I was able to regain my focus and obviously finish the game.” James noted.
Usually, it’s just going to be another game on the schedule up next. Tuesday’s matchup means just a little more now though.
They’ll see John Glenn, currently ranked No. 8 in the state for Division II, come into The Plains for a non-conference matchup that still has some residual pain from the past ready to be exercised.
“We faced them in the 2021 Regional Semi-Finals and they got the best of us. These kids for the past two years have wanted a rematch so they get it tomorrow and we’ll see. We’re going to get their best, I guarantee it, so we have to come ready to play. I’m excited for this opportunity to compete with the best.” Bissell noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.