THE PLAINS - If you get recognized for something great, you have to back it up. It’s only been one game, and there’s even bigger challenges soon arriving, but the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs took care of business in its first game ever ranked No. 1 in the state for Division II. Scoring all its runs in the first two innings, Athens secured a 4-1 win over Logan at home on Monday.


