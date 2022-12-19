ALBANY — Capping off an exciting day of basketball at the Spartan Classic, the home team got to send the fans back home satisfied as Alexander defeated Portsmouth West in the night-cap by handing the Senators (3-4, 2-2) a 69-57 loss. Zach Barnhouse and Kyler D’Augustino dominated for the Spartans as both seniors scored at least 25 points in the win.
The Spartans (5-1, 1-1) built their opening lead off the back of their big man. Standing at 6’7”, Barnhouse was significantly taller than any other defender and used his size to his advantage. Including the first bucket of the game, he scored 10 of his 25 total points in the first quarter to help build a 16-11 lead after the first frame.
“Zach’s been playing that well all year long. We made a more concentrated effort to find him down there. We had him down there all night long last night at Athens and we didn’t do a very good job,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of Alexander said after the win, referring to the OT loss against Athens the night prior. “He got us off to a really good start and then we just didn’t finish it off. Today we finished it off, we had as good a first half today that we’ve had all year.”
Barnhouse continued his dominance in the second with five more points and a nifty assist out to the corner to find a wide open Dylan Allison for a three. He wasn’t controlling the play all on his own though.
D’Augustino didn’t have an ideal start to the night. The gifted scorer wasn’t able to put the ball in the basket often initially, only gathering six points in the opening half. For what he was missing on the scoresheet, he made up with his play on the court.
The senior was excellent all night at finding open teammates when his shot wasn’t falling. That and a mixture of tough defense from him and the rest of the squad allowed the Spartans to hold Portsmouth West to five points in the second quarter. Alexander then went into the halftime break with a 31-16 lead.
Alexander was actually outscored in the third quarter, but they had built up such a lead that they could withstand a less-than-perfect frame coming out of the break.
Ryan Sissel had 12 of his team-leading 18 for the Senators in the second half, including five in the third quarter.
They were outscored in the quarter largely in part to unnecessary fouls. Alexander recorded eight fouls in the third, leading to eight free points for Portsmouth West.
“We’ve been working on a little zone and we haven’t played it yet and we played it in the first half today and it went good for us,” Skinner said, discussing what changed from the first half to the second defensively. “We haven’t been very good at finishing off games and I think we were just waiting for the clock to expire. We committed eight fouls in the third quarter, too which slowed the game down and kind of took the rhythm away. It was a nice win for us.”
Despite the defensive troubles, Barnhouse and D’Augustino each added six points in the quarter to help keep the lead at a solid number.
The defensive effort went completely out the window for both sides in the final quarter. The Senators stormed back with 28 points in the final quarter to make this one competitive as the clock ticked down. Portsmouth West got the lead down to seven before D’Augustino took over.
The senior scored 16 of his 28 on the night in the final quarter to help calm the comeback effort from the Spartans, leading them to the 12-point win.
“His performance at the end was terrific. I think that early on, him getting everybody else involved, it shows how valuable he is to the team. He got us off to such a great start, we only gave up 16 points in the first half. The ball was spread around, we exploited them inside with Zach. That’s what Kyler does on the floor.”
Coming off the victory, Alexander hits the court next for a home matchup with a conference foe in River Valley.
