STEWART - Having to deal with a late barrage from Belpre, Federal Hocking softball lost 13-0 to the Lady Eagles on Friday as the Lady Lancers struggled to get anything going offensively.
Collecting five hits as a team on the day, Mia Basim’s 2-3 performance led Federal Hocking. Katelyn Miller, Makynlee Baker and Isabel Tores were the only other Lady Lancers to record hits.
They struggled to match up with Makayla Carmichael, who threw a great game for the Lady Eagles. The pitcher went the distance, allowing five hits and no runs while striking out 12 and only walking one.
For Federal Hocking, Maddie Hines pitched all seven innings, allowing 17 hits and 13 runs, walking seven while striking out two.
In the blink of an eye the Lady Lancers found themselves fighting out of a hole. Following a leadoff single, Carmichael smacked a two-run shot over the left field fence to give Belpre a 2-0 lead before recording an out.
Miller would double in the bottom of the first to give Federal Hocking a runner in scoring position, but they couldn’t seem to take advantage. The Lady Lancers would get a pair of hits over the next few innings but were never seriously close to bringing a runner in.
Federal Hocking would hold Belpre scoreless over the next few innings but they weren’t able to do so forever. After scoring a combined four runs in the fifth and sixth, the Lady Eagles exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning, giving them the eventual shutout victory.
