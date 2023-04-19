A no-hitter is a no-hitter, even if it is a little abbreviated. It may not be totally the same as going the distance in a closely-contested game, but it’s still a noteworthy accomplishment.
Justin Bennet did just that on Tuesday for Athens in a 13-3 mercy rule win over River Valley at home. The righty went all five innings, allowing no hits and no earned runs, striking out 11 while only walking one. He also shined at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
"His curveball was something today. He definitely had his curveball working for him," Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the win. "He throws his curveball like that, he's tough to hit."
Overall, the Bulldogs were able to rack up 11 hits in the win. Sam Trainer led all batters with a 3-3 line at the plate, driving in a pair of runs while also scoring two himself. Landon Wheatley and Luke Brandes also collected multiple hits. Colin Roach and Carter Wharton both picked up hits and at least an RBI in the win.
Scoring in every inning, Athens first made noise with a three-run first frame. After a pair of walks and a single from Bennett loaded the bases up, a double from Brandes would bring in the first run of the game. Two more would come in on a single from Trainer.
Wharton’s RBI double in the second proved to be the only run of the inning.
While it seemed like all was going well heading into the third, the Raiders fought back and put some pressure on Athens. After a walk, an error and a hit batsmen loaded the bases up, another error and another hit by pitch would bring in three runs for the Raiders, making it a 4-3 game midway through the third.
Although Athens took a punch, they responded immediately to increase their lead once again. Following a single from Trainer and a pair of walks, a fielder’s choice groundout off the bat of Roach would bring in the first run of the inning for the Bulldogs. One more would come in when Wheatley ripped an RBI single to left field.
"There were a lot of quality at-bats there," Nuzum noted about the response from the team after allowing a few runs. "Some guys were getting some seven-eight pitch at-bats. We were moving baserunners. We always stress in our quality at-bats. We want to bounce back after they score. It's big to always bounce back.
Going into the bottom of the fourth, Athens held a three-run advantage but were about to completely blow this one out of the water. RBI singles from Bennett and Roach, mixed in with a litany of mistakes from the Raiders, would allow seven runs to come across for Athens, putting them over the mercy rule threshold.
As he did for most of the night, Bennet would quickly get through the Raiders’ lineup, securing the abbreviated no-hitter and the win.
"We're just starting to find some holes finally. I thought it would come, we're starting to square it up a little bit," Nuzum noted after the game after being notified that the Bulldogs had scored 10 plus runs in six out of the last seven contests.
