Braxton Kelly

Braxton Kelly warms up in-between innings during the eventual 9-2 loss to Kentucky on Mar. 8.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

Sometimes you just need to be at home to settle down and get comfortable. Following a disastrous first few weeks out on the road that saw them start the season at 2-9, Ohio baseball returned to Athens over the weekend to kick off Mid-American Conference play, picking up a series victory in the process as they look to turn their season around while it’s still early.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.