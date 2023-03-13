Sometimes you just need to be at home to settle down and get comfortable. Following a disastrous first few weeks out on the road that saw them start the season at 2-9, Ohio baseball returned to Athens over the weekend to kick off Mid-American Conference play, picking up a series victory in the process as they look to turn their season around while it’s still early.
After falling in their series opener to Bowling Green (3-10, 1-2) on Friday as the season still looked as if it was crumbling down, the Bobcats (4-10, 2-1) responded admirably by taking both games of the Saturday double-header to steal the series and get some good momentum on their side as they try to turn it around.
GAME ONE
Despite what the weekend would ultimately become, Friday afternoon’s matchup with the Falcons understandably brought fear to the Ohio faithful.
Alec Patino opened up scoring with a second inning home run, his second of the year, to give Ohio an early 1-0 advantage, however Bowling Green would immediately respond.
Luke Olson, who ended up having a pretty successful day on the mound overall, ran into some bad luck early for the Bobcats. He would allow his first run in the third inning when a fielder’s choice back to the pitcher resulted in a run coming in. He would then misthrow a pickoff attempt, allowing two more runners to come in for Bowling Green as the Falcons suddenly found themselves with a lead.
Olson would pitch all the way through the seventh inning, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out seven and walking zero.
The worries wouldn’t last long though as Patino immediately ripped his second home run of the afternoon, this time a two-run shot that tied the game up at three in the fourth inning.
A couple of innings later, Colin Kasperbauer would line an RBI single through the right side to regain the lead for Ohio. He would finish the first game with a 1-4 line at the plate.
Just as the long ball had saved Ohio earlier in the afternoon, it ultimately became their downfall late.
A seventh inning home run from Adam Fallon would tie the game up at five apiece. Just two innings later, Fallon would come up again and drill another home run to right center to give Bowling Green a 5-4 lead in the final moments of the game, sending a spear through the hearts of anyone with an Ohio jersey on. It was the only two home runs Fallon has hit all season.
GAME TWO
Going into a double-header on a chilly Saturday afternoon after a heartbreaking loss in the midst of an already difficult season could be difficult. It could’ve been easy for Ohio to roll over and just pray for better weather to come. They didn’t though, and they may have just jump started their season because of it.
Instead of folding for the rest of the weekend, Ohio went on to rip off 10 runs within the first two innings as they went on to grab their first home victory of the year with a 11-3 thrashing of the Falcons.
Patino’s hot hand carried over into Saturday as he started the game off with an RBI double in the first inning that scored Kasperbauer. Will Sturek would then knock Patino in with a single to right field.
A three-run second inning from Bowling Green would stymy the initial fun for Ohio as they went into the bottom of the second down 3-2, but the party would quickly resume.
Ohio would take advantage of some poor fundamentals from the Falcons to quickly regain the lead. Three walks by Tyler Hays and a throwing error by the Falcons’ first basemen allowed the Bobcats to steal the lead back.
A two RBI single from Gideon Antle followed by a two RBI double from Alex Finney helped balloon the lead to 10-3 by the end of the second inning.
Both teams would record a hit in the third inning but the scoreboard wouldn’t be touched again until Billy Adams lined an RBI double into the right center gap to tack the final run for Ohio.
The Bobcats would go on to blank Bowling Green over the final five innings as they were able to secure their first home victory of the young season.
Mitchel Hemmen, the starter for Ohio, threw four innings while allowing three runs, two of them earned, striking out two while also walking a pair. The combination of Dillon Masters and Tyler Peck shut things down after that. Masters threw three scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts while Peck finished it off with a pair of scoreless innings.
GAME THREE
Ohio secured the series victory with a 6-4 final over the Falcons on late Saturday afternoon. Trent Spoon got the nod to start the series finale for the Bobcats, throwing 4.1 innings while allowing three hits, four runs, two walks while striking out four.
The trio of Zach Weber, Jacob Tate and Hudson Boncal then combined to keep Bowling Green scoreless over the final 4.2 innings of the night.
A first inning single from Nathan Rose gave the Falcons an opening lead that they would be able to carry for a good portion of the game.
Ohio was able to tie the game up at one in the fourth inning with a fielder’s choice that allowed Patino to scamper home. They would then take their first lead of the game a few moments later when Adams singled up the middle, allowing Sturek to score.
The lead didn’t last long though as a home run from Sam Seidel highlighted a two-run fifth inning that saw the Falcons regain the lead.
Ohio would immediately respond though with a three-run sixth inning highlighted by an RBI single from Adams, ultimately giving them a lead they would never relinquish.
Looking to take advantage of found momentum, Ohio waits to see Central Michigan come to Athens this weekend for another home series as they attempt to slowly build back towards a respectable record while also taking advantage of MAC opportunities.
