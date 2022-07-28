In somewhat a surprising turn of events, the representatives of Ohio University Football spoke of something not seen in Athens in half a decade (a championship game appearance) during the Mid American Conference (MAC) Media Day Tuesday.
It’s not odd to hear of teams speaking of championship aspirations heading into the inception of a new season. There’s supposed to be a renewed sense of optimism and hope for every team chasing their goals. It’s just a little unexpected to hear out of a team coming off a three-win season.
“I’ve challenged them. The start of spring practice through the summer, championship choices. What are you doing outside the facility?” Second year Head Coach Tim Albin said to Bobcat Sports Today. “A combination of that, with where we’re headed and what they’ve done work wise, it’s going to be a championship run.
It’s not necessarily a guarantee, but it’s a bold proclamation coming from a coach only in his second season at the helm of the program. Though, it seems like anything is possible depending on the evolution and progression of quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
“It’s not just Kurtis, but for us to take this next step, he has to elevate his game. I think he’s put himself in position to do it. I think he’s ahead of schedule. We’re going to give him and the quarterbacks more at the line of scrimmage.”
While he didn’t necessarily wow the nation, the Canadian did show some qualities that could lead him to massive improvements. He finished with a less than ideal 11-7 touchdown to turnover ratio but completed 65% of his passes this past year. Add that with the rushing prowess and the supposed additions of offensive talent and the Bobcats could find themselves in a pretty good spot soon enough.
“I think we’re a lot better than what the preseason poll came out with,” Rourke said about OU being projected to finish 4th in the MAC East. “At the same time, we’re still going to compete and practice the same way because we have one goal in mind, and that’s to be in Detroit.” (site of the annual MAC championship game.)
So, where’d all this confidence come from?
You obviously never want to sell yourself short, but it’s big talk for a team looking up from the basement in 2021. An influx of talent through the transfer portal certainly helps, but it seems like OU is confident that the players already in the building are ready to make the next step and become competitive once again.
“I’ve got some great weapons on offense that we picked up through the transfer portal or just maturity,” Rourke reiterated in the radio broadcast. “It’s given me confidence because we have so many weapons and playmakers on the field with me.”
It’s not just the offense that feels as if they’re ready to make a championship level jump either, defensive tackle Kai Caesar feels as if the defense is going to be just as special.
“This D-line is going to shock the world, I’m telling you…” he said. “This is a D-line that is going to dominate the game.”
Some may look at the 3-9 record from the previous season and already brush off anything that Caesar or others may say. People outside the building might not believe what they’re saying given what they’ve seen in the past. To the graduate senior and the rest of the program, they couldn’t care less about what the outside has to think.
“We’re motivated, that’s all I got to say. We’re motivated.”
And when asked what his goals were for this season, he decided to keep it blunt.
“To win a championship. Nothing else but, to win a championship.”
It may still be a wild dream to have, but you can’t fault the Bobcats for the confidence they had at the MAC Media Day.
