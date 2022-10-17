Spirits are riding high around the Ohio Bobcats football program. The 33-14 win over Western Michigan this past week secured their first road conference win of the season and second consecutive in total.
Ohio has been desperate all season to be able to put together a complete team effort. The offense is one of the better moving units in the country, but it’s taken some time for the defense to get their footing, allowing 36 points per game so far this season. The Bobcats have been forced into some shootouts early into the year.
That started to change this past week with a standout performance against the Broncos.
Head Coach Tim Albin mentioned to the media on Monday that he thought it was an “unbelievable” showing from the defensive unit. The Bobcats were able to grab five interceptions and total five sacks in the win. He credited the success in the secondary to the pressure the defensive line was able to create all game.
“It’s a total team effort, we all know that but defensively, outstanding.”
It seemed as if the Bobcats were going to continue their season long success on the offensive side of the ball throughout the entire game. They were able to put up 21 points by the end of the first half, led by Sieh Bangura with two first half touchdowns.
The redshirt freshman finished with 83 yards on 23 carries. The two scores now give him six touchdowns over the past two weeks.
That’s when the offensive production sputtered off. They were shut out in the third quarter, forcing the defense to step up and thwart the Broncos comeback effort.
“In the second half, we did not play well,” Albin said about the offense. “I tip my cap to Western Michigan. They made a couple of adjustments, offensively we just did not play well and Western Michigan had a lot to do with that. Their front seven was very good, they’re good in the back end… I thought Kurtis [Rourke] showed a lot of toughness, particularly in the second half. They hit him around, he did the best he could.”
Given the struggles the offense was going through, the defense obviously had to step up. They did their job, shutting out Western Michigan in the second half.
“It’s very exciting, just because of some of the scores and the defense has had trouble,” Albin said when asked about how it felt to have the defense go out and secure a win for a change. “The offense has tried to keep the foot on the gas and keep us in the games, which they’ve been able to do. It’s been great for the fans and exciting for Ohio football. But in the middle of the third quarter, you could tell the defense was getting after it, you could see it in their eyes and they kept building off of it.
It was clear and obvious how well the defense was playing in the second half, they were able to create six turnovers in the game, four of them being interceptions.
It was the perfect showing for Ohio on defense, given that they have some tough competition coming up. They’ll see Northern Illinois, the returning Mid-American Conference champion, come into Athens this weekend.
The Huskies are averaging just under 33 points per game this season. They’ve been dominant in the run game, recording 193 yards per contest.
There are still questions about the quarterback spot though for the Huskies. Rocky Lombardi returned last week after missing a good chunk of time but played in limited reps.
It’ll be a big test for the Bobcats as they have an experience passer coming in, but one who’s been dealing with lingering injuries for a while now. If they can create a repeat performance of last week, the Bobcats should be able to find themselves in a very winnable game.
