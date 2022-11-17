The Ohio Men’s Basketball squad dropped to 1-2 following an 88-74 loss to Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night. DeVon Baker led the Bobcats with 16 points on 6-9 shooting and was a perfect 3-3 from the charity stripe.
What has been working so far for Ohio went completely flat in the game in Detroit. Coming into the contest the ‘Cats had shot 50% from three over the first couple games of the season.
On Wednesday, the team went cold, shooting 6-26 from beyond the arc as the team struggled to get points early. Partly due to that, the team went into the break at halftime down 47-34.
The ‘Cats struggled to contain Antoine Davis all night. The Titans’ most prolific scorer poured in 28 points on 8-19 shooting with a fruitful 5-12 mark from beyond the arc. He also shot 7-8 from the free throw line.
It wasn’t just him though, Detroit Mercy shot exceptionally well throughout the entire contest en route to putting up 40+ points in each half.
Despite rough shooting nights from deep, AJ Clayton and Miles Brown still pulled out relatively efficient shooting nights as a whole. Clayton went 6-12 from the field for 15 points while Brown pitched in 12 points on 5-10 shooting from the field.
The team also struggled with rebounding with Dwight Wilson being the only one with more than four boards on the night. The big man put up 13 rebounds and eight points in the loss.
They’ll have little time to rest as they face up against one of the tougher Power 5 foes this Sunday when they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 20 ranked Wolverines. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.
