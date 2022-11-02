Maybe poaching a wide receiver from a school that pumps out first round picks, almost yearly, might be a good thing.
Sam Wiglusz continued his dominance on the turf on Tuesday night with another night full of eye-popping plays. The grad transfer from Ohio State caught six passes for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 45-24 win over Buffalo.
"We knew that they were going to come out in a lot of Cover One man-to-man looks and we have a lot of weapons that are doing a lot of good things right now," Wiglusz said after the win. "So, to be honest with you, we were hoping they were going to do that and then when they did, I got some isolation situations and was able to make some plays."
More importantly, the Bobcats (6-3, 4-1) moved into a tie into first place into the Mid-American Conference East division and became bowl eligible with the win.
"The team knows what's in front of them, we're not going to stick our head in the stand and pretend that it's not," Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said when asked about how much of a "statement win" Tuesday's game was. "Buffalo sat over across the river with a big bullseye on their chest all day today. We earned it. Now it's on our chest so, what are we going to do with it? We're going to come in and work hard. We're going to improve and if we improve, we're going to keep winning."
Wiglusz has had a knack for impacting the game early this season and he did it once again on Tuesday. He caught a 16-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game, reaching out and tapping his toes in the corner of the end zone on a fantastic grab. He finished with 77 yards receiving in the first quarter alone.
Jacoby Jones caught the second touchdown pass of the first quarter late in the frame. After Wiglusz had a pretty catch near the end zone down the sideline, Kurtis Rourke found Jones on a five-yard out where he dove through a defender to cross the goal line. It was the third touchdown of the year for the transfer receiver.
A 36-yard field goal from Nathaniel Vakos sandwiched in between and Ohio had a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
"Very," Albin bluntly said when asked about how satisfied he was with the fast start to the night. "Just to see the student section, they were harassing our opponent and it was a great venue... We made them one dimensional, the offense fed off the defense and we took advantage of some opportunities the defense gave us."
Following a field goal from the Bulls to get them on the board, Ohio responded in just under three minutes. Rourke found Wiglusz in the end zone for his second touchdown of the first half, his ninth of the season.
Ohio had their first true mistake late into the first half. A 20-yard punt from Jack Wilson gave Buffalo the ball deep in Bobcats territory with time winding down. The Bulls took advantage quickly scoring a touchdown to make it a 24-10 game heading into the break.
That was only the start of troubles for the Bobcats. You could see the crowd at Peden Stadium collectively hold their breaths and tense up when Rourke threw a pick-six just a minute into the second half to make it a one-score game.
It didn’t take the Bobcats offense too long to regroup though. They came back on the next drive and Rourke was able to find Miles Cross on a 2-yard score for his fourth passing touchdown of the game. The redshirt junior quarterback threw for 317 yards along with five scores on Tuesday.
"They are over believers," Albin said after the win when discussing the resiliency of the team. "Our guys just keep believing and making plays."
Penalties killed the Bobcats in the third quarter. Highlighted by a disconcertion penalty when the Bulls had the ball inside Ohio’s five-yard line on fourth down. One pitch-pass to Mike Washington later and it was back to a 31-24 game.
After a Jake Neatherton touchdown and Kai Caesar forced fumble separated by a couple of minutes, Ohio shot back up to a three-score game by way of Rourke and Cross hooking up for another touchdown.
The win now puts Ohio in a situation where they can now control their own destiny when it comes to competing for a spot in the MAC Championship. It wasn't the perfect performance, but it surely was a message that the Bobcats are serious contenders in the MAC this season.
