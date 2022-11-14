The basketball Bobcats grabbed their first victory of the young season with a 81-70 win over Cleveland State on a Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.
Ohio continued their scorching start to the season from deep with another lights out shooting performance from behind the arc. Led by Jaylin Hunter with a 4-7 mark from three, the team shot 54.5% from deep in the win.
Each of the three top scorers shot better than 50% from three on a minimum of three attempts. Hunter led the Bobcats with 17 points and pitched in seven assists. Miles Brown and DeVon Baker poured in 14 and 13 points respectively to help bolster the Ohio attack.
Following his 8-10 shooting, 20-point performance in the opening loss against Belmont, Dwight Wilson III cooled off in the double-digit win. The forward only put up four points on a 1-7 mark from the field. With basketball though, if your shot isn’t falling, you can still have a productive night by focusing on everything else.
The big man was able to make a difference in all other aspects of the game, securing 14 rebounds while dishing four assists in his 25 minutes of action.
It was also another night of heavy rotation as the ‘Cats still figure out their best pairings and best players as of now. Nine players logged double-digit minutes in the win, Elmore James wasn’t too far behind with eight points in nine minutes off the bench.
Although coming up against lesser competition, it was big for Ohio to secure their first victory of the season, especially at home. They need to once again become familiar with winning at home, it relaxes the entire team since they don’t have to focus on being winless so far.
The competition heats up quick though.
Ohio has a tune-up game against Detroit Mercy in the Motor City on Wednesday before heading out to Ann Arbor this weekend to take on Michigan.
They got their first win, now it’s time to buckle down and continue to figure out what the strengths of the 2022-23 Bobcats will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.