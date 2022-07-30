You may be seeing kids dropped off at school early in the morning again, or you may be hearing the strings of Kenny Chesney a little more than usual.
It all means one thing — football season is finally upon us.
Ohio University football starts up again in about a month and it appears as if the program has high aspirations despite coming off a three-win season just a year ago.
“Last year was difficult, no one’s got higher expectations for our program than myself and our coaching staff,” Second year Head Coach Tim Albin said to the ESPN broadcast covering the annual Mid American Conference (MAC) Media Day. “I feel like we learned a few lessons, made the changes necessary to move forward and have an outstanding year this upcoming season.”
There’s changes galore throughout the program on the field that should make a substantial difference.
Though, the biggest impact may come through the continuity of something that changed very little.
The Bobcats defense returns nearly all their starters from 2021, something Graduate Senior Kai Caesar feels is going to be vital in turning the program around.
“The biggest thing for us is that we know each other. We have eight guys coming back and we have eight leaders on that defense that can help out the young guys,” The defensive tackle told Dave Bacon of Sports 4 CLE. “We can be amazing. We’re going to shock the nation and we’re going to continue to grind.”
Albin didn’t go as far as to say all that, but he did make sure to note that the defense will be the focal point for much of this team’s success in 2022.
“That will be the strength. I think up the middle will be really dynamic there,” he said “We return all three linebackers and Tariq Drake at safety. Defensively it’s a great place to start.
Drake was a Third Team All-MAC player last year who looks to be in position to be a dominant force in the defensive backfield after coming off a season where the Graduate Senior had 48 tackles and three interceptions.
Bryce Houston highlights the lauded linebacker core, returning for his Redshirt Senior season. The team captain and Third Team All-Mac recipient looks to build on a phenomenal year that included 104 tackles and two sacks.
While the defense seems to be the clear strength of this team, it’s not really going to matter if the offense struggles to put points up on the board once again.
“Everything is going to go through the running game. The flow of the game, controlling of the game. It helps the defense, it helps the field position. So, we’re starting with the running game,” Albin said during the same ESPN broadcast of MAC Media Day. “I really feel like it’s going to be a strong point of our team as far as the guys up front, that’s where it starts.”
The Bobcats come in to 2022 with a crowded and experienced running backs room that should look to work as a committee. When asked about it though, Albin immediately brought up one name in specific
“Sieh Bangura had a great spring,” he said to Sports 4 CLE. “He’s a 210-pound running back that I think is explosive. Great vision and he’s elusive.”
The sophomore from Bowie, MD, showed glimpses of that explosiveness last year when he ripped a 40-yard touchdown run in his first career carry against Central Michigan. He appeared in three more games before ultimately being redshirted to preserve eligibility.
Albin also went on to mention O’Shaan Allison and Julian Ross as important pieces to this years running back room. Allison was the lead back in 2019 but has taken somewhat of a lesser role over time. He rushed for 269 yards on 71 carries last season, good for 3.8 YPC (yards per carry).
Ross on the other hand, is entering his sixth year with the program and looks to bounce back from a 2021 year where he only appeared in two games.
Regardless of how effective the running game may be, the Bobcats won’t be seeing the success they envision of if quarterback Kurtis Rourke doesn’t massively improve. Something Ohio has full confidence in happening.
“For us to take that next step, that championship step that we’re all working so hard to do. He’ll need to elevate his game and I think he’s on schedule to do that.” He said to ESPN. “Kurtis, along with all the other quarterbacks, I think have a great understanding of what we want to get done based on game plan. They’ve got the green light to make audibles… that’s where his game is really going to show to be beneficial to our program this fall.
The 6-3, 211-pound signal caller appeared in 10 games last season for the Bobcats. He threw for 1801 yards and 11 touchdowns while coughing up seven interceptions. The legacy quarterback showcased his running abilities as well, scampering for 327 yards and three touchdowns.
While improvements are going to have to be made through the air, Albin and his staff really want to utilize his ground game.
“We recruit mobile guys, we like for them to create. I think he has worked on his speed to help us out a little. That will put some pressure on opposing defenses.”
The consensus around the program is that Rourke is ready to make that next step and become a high-level quarterback. Of course, the responsibility isn’t solely on him to turn this program around. It is a team game after all.
“I’ve got some great weapons on offense that we picked up through the transfer portal or just maturity,” Rourke told Bobcat Sports Today at MAC Media Day. “It’s given me confidence because we have so many weapons and playmakers on the field with me.”
Rourke named a few potential breakout candidates that will likely have an immense impact on the offense.
First being the incoming transfer Jacoby Jones. The North West Mississippi Community College product had 63 receptions for 929 yards and five touchdowns in his time at his home state school. The 6-1, 200-pound receiver should immediately become a top target on this team.
He also named James Bostic and Miles Cross as a couple returners who will look to move in to bigger roles this season.
Bostic’s numbers weren’t overly impressive, five catches for 34 yards in 12 games last season. Though, the 6-3 Graduate Senior has the size and length to become a valuable weapon on the outside.
Cross on the other hand, is looking to build off a promising freshman campaign that saw him catch 11 balls for 124 yards. Rourke was quick to bring up Cross as a weapon for this upcoming season, so it’s not unreasonable to expect a jump in production from the wide out.
There’s clearly a change in attitude within the program as compared to last year. It’s not the talk of a team that went 3-9 last season and are looking to rebuild. OU has some real aspirations this season with the confidence to boot.
We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.
