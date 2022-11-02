Luc Reeve

Freshman center Luc Reeve currently leads the Bobcats' hockey team in assists and points and is tied for the lead in goals scored with eight.

 OU Bobcats Hockey Photo by Morgan Simonski

In his first season sporting an OU Bobcats' sweater, Luc Reeve is taking no prisoners as he punishes his opponents on the ice with both his shooting and scoring prowess.


