The Bobcats' Hockey team Friday night picked up in the new year where they left off in 2022.
However, despite a huge come-from-behind effort from Ohio University, the winning ways didn’t carry over to Saturday night.
A 5-2 Bobcats win on Friday night didn't sink the Seawolves' spirit on Saturday as they took the lead from the beginning and held on in overtime to trump OU, 4-3.
The home team got off to a slow start against the team from Suffolk County, NY, Friday evening until a light switch seemed to flip on about six minutes or so into the game on Athens County Youth Night at Bird Arena and OU showed the youngsters in attendance how it was done.
Whether it was some post-holiday rust or a need to adjust to the Seawolves' attack, the first six minutes of the game belonged to Stony Brook.
The shots on goal - uncharacteristically for OU - belonged to the visitors, 5-1, with 14:17 left in the opening stanza when Stony Brook's Shawn Rainville got the first score of the year to take the early lead.
The Stony Brook goal, however, woke up the sleeping Bobcat squad, as the good guys reaped the benefits of three consecutive shots in less than three minutes to knot the game at one on a Luc Reeve shot. Assist on the goal went to Collin Felton.
A SB penalty at the 10:05 mark sparked a second Reever goal 26 seconds later to put OU on top, 2-1. The Captain, Sam Turner, and Laker Aldridge got the assists on that score.
By the three quarter mark of the first OU had reverted back to its pre-holiday break dominance in SOG, and lead in that stat, 12-6. By the end of the period the Bobcats were in total control by a 10-shot margin at 17-7.
The second period became the lucky charm for Reeve as he got the first OU hat trick of 2023 and the insurance goal for the squad 3:09 into the stanza to make it 3-1.
Forward Andrew Sacca made it 4-1 a little more than two minutes later. Assists on the third Reever goal went to Turner and Felton and Aiden Grieco were credited with the helper on Sacca's score.
The Bobcats kept that three-goal advantage until they upped it to four on a Reeve power play to make it 5-1 with four seconds left in the second. Jack Glen was credited with the assist on the score.
The home team kept the visitors at bay in SOG for the first 11-plus in the final period and with a little more than six minutes left had limited them to only three in that stat.
While the Bobcats hadn't scored, they added five more shots to their tally by that point. Despite that advantage, it was the Seawolves who tallied the only goal of the period to cut OU's lead to 5-2 with 3:07 left in the game.
Final shots on goal were 45-21 in favor of OU. The three stars of the game were Reeve, Turner and Felton.
With the victory, Justin Damon got his eighth win of the season in net and posted a .905 save percentage for the game.
Just like Friday, Stony Brook, got off to the faster start shot wise Saturday, though, OU had evened out the numbers and then took the lead in the stat about four minutes into the game.
OU, however, was unable to take advantage of a 5-on-3 following two SB penalties, a boarding and an unsportsmanlike conduct on the bench, about a fourth of the way through the stanza.
The Seawolves again got on the board first Saturday, with a Matt Minerva goal at the 11:47 mark of the period.
The first ended at the score, as OU, leading 17-8 in shots, couldn't get it past the Seawolves' netminder Matvei Kazakov, including during another power play opportunity late in the period.
After almost half a period of playing cat and mouse, the Bobcats finally knotted the game at 1 with 12:34 left in the second. Aldridge got his 16th goal of the season and JT Schimizzi nailed the assist.
Plagued by five penalties in the second, the Bobcats D and Damon got the job done by preventing the Seawolves from scoring and retaking the lead. That's despite allowing Stony Brook to take 10 shots during the stanza.
The final period got underway with OU up 28-18 in SOG and with 1:03 remaining in a Phil Angervil goaltender interference penalty.
And the Seawolves took advantage of it by netting their second goal of the game 44 seconds into the period. The insurance goal came only 13 seconds later and OU was forced to pour it on to dig out of the quick two-goal deficit they dug for themselves. Rob Distefano got the first Stony Brook goal and Joey Trazzera was credited with the insurance one.
A second chance at a 5-on-3 cut the lead to 3-2 with 10:04 left in the third with a second Aldridge goal for the night. Reeve and Jack Glen got the assists on the Laker.
Perhaps inspired by the Theme from Rocky that started playing with about four minutes left in Saturdays game, the Bobcats poured it on to eventually force overtime.
Another night, another OU hat trick, this one from Aldridge, tied the score at three with 3:08 remaining in the game. Assists on that goal went to Hollander Thompson and Turner.
That sent the game into OT, however, a victory was not to be for the good guys as a "questionable" William Kormanik goal 17 seconds into the extra stanza put that game on ice.
Final shots on goal were 41-28 in favor of OU. The team stands at 17-5 on the season following the loss.
OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron commented on what he liked - and what he didn't like - from his team following the series.
"I think we can attribute part of the slow start to a long break, after not playing for almost four weeks, it is difficult to replicate game intensity in practice. Even though we started slow, I felt the team was always in control and we were ready to speed up the game once we felt more comfortable," Mauron said.
"I liked the defensive zone play, which was our focus last week. We are way better in our zone, not giving up a lot of chances and only giving up shots from the outside. Unfortunately, our transition game both offensively and defensively was mediocre all weekend.
"We overcomplicated our plays and we took too many penalties, it is very difficult to find our rhythm and build momentum that way. That allowed Stony Brook to stay in the games, when I thought we had the tools to run them out of the building."
Mauron also discussed how the Seawolves constantly attempted to throw off OU's game and how at times, they were successful in doing so.
"They did everything to throw us off our game, with a lot of antics after the whistles, lots of high hits and complaining all game. We didn’t keep our composure and we got away from playing our style of hockey, which really slowed us down. When we cannot use our speed, we don’t establish our game and Stony Brook took advantage of their chances."
And take advantage is exactly what Stony Brook did.
"It was tied 1-1 at the end of the second (Saturday) and we felt like we were trending in the right direction. Unfortunately, we give up two goals in less than a minute, one on the penalty kill and another long shot from the blue line who hit the bar and luckily went in. This was a real punch to the gut. From there, I loved the team’s reaction, we started pushing the pace and found an extra gear. We had individualities who stepped up and created scoring chances. One thing about our team this year, we always have a chance to win because we can beat you in a lot of different ways," Mauron said.
As for the overtime goal, Mauron said "After building a lot of positive momentum late in the game, we felt strongly about our chances in OT. Unfortunately, they were able to take advantage of the extra man to enter our offensive zone. Their player made a nice play around the net and scored, which was very frustrating for us after having worked so hard to get back into the game. These are experiences that will make us a better team. We now understand how quickly a game can be over, which will be very valuable once we enter elimination games. The referees did their job, they made a call, we will not argue or complain about it. The growth that we gained from this situation is much more valuable than an OT win."
Mauron also wanted to shoutout the youth association for an inspiring turnout Friday.
"This was a fantastic turnout on Friday, with over 500 community members attending the game. AYHA is doing a great job growing the game in Southeast Ohio and providing opportunities for the local youth. We are thankful to have the ability to partner with them and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with them."
A huge weekend series awaits the Bobcats when they take on third-ranked Liberty at Bird at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.