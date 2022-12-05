Bobcats

Bobcat JT Schimizzi has reason to celebrate, the OU hockey team swept Toledo this weekend and he was named the first star of Friday’s game and the second star of Saturday’s contest.

 Photo by Morgan Simonski/OU Bobcats Hockey

Whether the Bobcats hockey team was helping their gridiron brothers take out a little frustration following the latter’s loss in the MAC Championship game earlier in the day, or simply making a statement of their own dominance on the ice, nobody knows.


