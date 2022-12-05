Whether the Bobcats hockey team was helping their gridiron brothers take out a little frustration following the latter’s loss in the MAC Championship game earlier in the day, or simply making a statement of their own dominance on the ice, nobody knows.
Either way, OU launched the University of Toledo Rockets back to the Glass City in convincing fashion Saturday night with a 10-1 shellacking at Bird Arena.
Saturday’s win came on the heels of a solid, but a little less flashy performance by the Bobcats, on Friday night, when they completely dominated the Rockets in the shots on goal department en route to a 4-1 win that led to a season sweep with their foes from Northwestern Ohio.
With Justin Damon in goal for OU and Vince Michelizzi between the pipes for UT, Friday saw a tight game between the two MAC rivals in the first 10 minutes, with shots on goal, 5-2, in favor of the home team.
It was OU who capitalized on the ‘just keeping shooting and something good will happen’ premise with an Andrew Wells unassisted goal with 7:13 left in the first to make it 1-0, Bobcats.
About three minutes later it became 2-0 with a Hollander Thompson goal that easily slid in between the UT pipes. Assists on the score were given to Laker Aldridge and Luc Reeve.
A boarding penalty from UT’s Riley Nadeau gave the Bobcats a power play to finish out the last 1:35 of period.
With 24 seconds left on the Nadeau penalty to open the second, the home team tried to get one more, though the penalty ended with nary a shot on goal from the good guys.
Six minutes and change into the second, OU went up by three with an Andrew Sacca goal, assisted by JT Schimizzi and Ryan Higgins. By that point the shots on goal were astronomically in favor of the Bobcats, 17-3.
Toledo didn’t get its first shot at net until the 7:12 mark of period number two. At that point, the Rockets started to apply a little bit of pressure on Damon, who continued to stand tall between the pipes.
Finally at the 9:05 mark of that stanza, persistence paid off for the Rockets with a Lucas Wynnk goal to make it 3-1, OU.
That score seemed to shake the Bobcats’ game up a little as they started shooting again and displaying their offensive prowess over the visitors.
However, it didn’t result in any additional scoring from the team as the period ended with them on top by the same 3-1 margin. Despite pouring it on in the second with 7 shots, by the end of the period, SOG were 23-10 in favor of the home squad.
In the third, the Bobcats dominated on UT’s end of rink as third commenced, yet Michelizzi wasn’t giving up anything.
A cross checking penalty on Aiden Grieco gave the Rockets a power play and chance to get within one goal of the home team, but the visitors weren’t able to get anything from that opportunity.
It was a penalty-laden third for OU with five calls against them by the halfway mark of the stanza, but UT came up with a big goose egg during their power plays.
The Bobcats took control of their momentum to make it 4-1 with about six minutes left on a Schimizzi unassisted goal.
And that’s how Friday ended. Final shots on goal were 35-20 in favor of the Bobcats.
The three stars of the game were Schmizzi, Thompson (with the game-winning goal) and Damon, who got the W with a .950 save percentage.
If Friday night was a relatively close night on the scoreboard, then you have to say Saturday was a complete dismantling of the Rockets start to finish.
With freshman Garrett Alderman in net for OU and a chance to avenge the Rockets win over the Bobcats on the gridiron, Higgins started the scoring 2:44 seconds into the first stanza, assisted by Ryan Hastings.
Michelizzi was in goal again for UT, and again, the Rockets were getting the same results by the halfway mark of the period as the Captain, Sam Turner, got the insurance goal for OU almost halfway through the period to make it 2-0.
A Christian Albertson goal about three minutes later made it 3-0. Assists on the Turner goal went to Reeve and Jake Burke, while Higgins and Wells got the assist on Albertson’s score.
And the good guys weren’t done yet in the first as Schimizzi made it 4-0, with Higgins and Sacca getting the assist. That same line scored again to make it 5-0 two-and-a-half minutes later.
Mercifully for UT, the period ended after that with OU winning not only on the scoreboard, but in the shots on goal department, 18-8.
The Rockets made it almost halfway through the second without allowing an OU goal until Sacca, with an assist from Wells, made it 6-0. Five minutes later, Tommy Kloepfer made it 7-0. Hastings and Thompson got the assists.
A Blake Rossi score — with an assist from Lucas Renzoni -made it 8-0, before Wynnk and Nadeau finally got the Rockets on the scoreboard in the middle period.
In the final stanza, the Bobcats started out on a power play extending from the end of the second as Reeve and Jack Glen got the first PP of the series 26 seconds into the third.
Higgins, with an assist from Wells, made it 10-1 less than a minute later. And that ended the scoring for the night, although there were several penalties, including a fighting major from both sides that saw Aldridge and UT’s Mike Burton both ejected from the game and both will serve a one-game suspension.
The weekend wins upped OU’s overall record to 14-4. Final shots on goal were 44-15 in favor of the home squad. Alderman got the W with a .933 save percentage.
The three stars of Saturday’s game were Higgins, Schimizzi and Sacca.
In discussing the series, Head Coach Lionel Mauron noted the struggles his team encountered Friday and how they blew up the Rockets on Saturday.
“Friday, we struggled to bring traffic to the net front, Toledo did a good job protecting the inside of the ice. We turned the puck over too many times in transition, especially entering the zone and it was difficult to sustain offensive pressure that way.
“We overcomplicated our game on Friday and we never found our speed. Toledo worked hard and was able to contain us to the outside of the ice. Overall, we dominated both games but we did a better job bringing the puck to the slot on Saturday. Once the score got out of hand, they lost their footing, and we were able to capitalize,” Mauron said.
As for Saturday’s rout, Mauron said that “We just wanted to get back to playing with more speed and simplify our plays. We knew when we were able to make two or three crips passes, our speed was too much to handle. It was good to see the guys play with confidence and never really look at the scoreboard...”
