Conferences are aligned in certain ways for a reason. We had another example as to why in Happy Valley this weekend.
The talent discrepancy was evident from the opening kick. The Bobcats received first and were instantly humbled. Kurtis Rourke had very little time to stand in the pocket and asses, if any, all day during the 46 - 10 loss to Penn State on Saturday.
"We came here to win the football game, it didn't go our way," Head Coach Tim Albin said after the loss. "At a staff we've got to get them rebounded, take 24 hours, get a few bumps and bruises cleaned up but I think next week is a big stage and we'll handle it better. That's how we're going to challenge them.
Rourke had a forgettable day in Pennsylvania to say the least. He finished with 119 yards, completing 14 of 30 passes on the day.
Despite a valiant effort, the disparity was simply too great on either side of the ball to overcome.
Penn St. took their opening drive down the field with ease it seemed like, finding open holes in the Bobcats defense consistently. It ended with Sean Clifford, the 24-year-old, punching it in on a goal line QB sneak.
Later in the first, the Nittany Lions turned to one of the great young athletes in the country. Nicholas Singleton, the No. 1 running back and 31st overall player in the class of 2022, according to 24/7 Sports, was displaying everything that made him one of the highest sought out high schoolers in the nation last year.
The true freshman took a sweep right, broke a few tackles, then outran everyone on the field for a 70-yard touchdown to make it a two score game at the time. He finished the game with 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Penn St. scored often, and they did it quick. They were racking up chunk plays repeatedly all day.
Lacking consistency on the offense, the Bobcats had to pull out everything and anything to get some semblance of production. Due in part to some effectively drawn up gimmick plays, Ohio was able to get on the board when Sieh Bangura punched in a one-yard touchdown a few minutes before the first half ended. It was the first touchdown of the season for the redshirt freshman.
A win was never expected, but Saturday didn’t provide the most optimistic outcome either. It’s best just to use the experience of the atmosphere moving forward.
Ohio will probably never play at a stadium this loud in 2022, there are still positives to bring out despite the result.
They can’t hang their heads on this game either, Ohio has to regroup and get ready for another Power 5 test next week, this time against Iowa State in Ames.
