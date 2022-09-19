Everybody needs a reset occasionally.
Following a two-week stretch where the Bobcats traveled to a couple of the most hostile environments in college football, Ohio now returns home for its final non-conference tilt before Mid-American Conference play gets going.
Sitting now at 1-2 on the year, the results from the past couple of weeks have undeniably disappointing in terms of scores. The losses to Penn State and Iowa State though should have no bearing on how the rest of the season goes. The Bobcats knew the type of competition and environments they were going up against, the experience of playing in those scenarios will hopefully prove to be valuable as the season turns to a more normalized schedule.
“We’re at a one game at a time outfit. I’ve held the team to that. We want to play our best ball this week and we’ve got to focus on fixing the things that Iowa State had nothing to do with,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said to the media on Monday about getting his team prepared after the brutal stretch. “As far as getting up and getting them ready to play, we’ll have no problem.”
They’re not getting a free win either this weekend in their tune up for MAC play. A 3-0 Fordham team that is loaded with talent is coming into Athens for the weekend. The Rams have a history of sending talent to the NFL on a semi-regular basis, there will be some athletes on the team for Ohio to worry about.
While all that may be true, this is a game that Ohio should feel confident about coming away with a victory. This is a game they need to win if they want the culture and expectations of this team to rise.
It’s by no means a program defining win if so, but these are the games on the schedule that you absolutely must win if you want to be a respected program.
Split between two Power 5 opponents and the opening of MAC play, this is a prime spot to get back to .500 while also building momentum.
The issue that lies here is that this weekend’s matchup is the perfect mix for a potential let-down game from the Bobcats. The hype and adrenaline of taking on two national powerhouses consecutively will certainly drain the players in some ways. They spent so much time and energy preparing for battles that it could theoretically be understandable to have a lapse in judgement this week.
Being back at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium though, Albin isn’t worried at all about a potential let-down.
“You’re at home, you just know the routine. You’re not in a hotel or on a bus or a plane and you just get better rest. The excitement of playing in front of your friends and family, our student section, get those guys rocking. The weather is supposed to be beautiful.”
“The football team is very excited to get back and play in front of the best fans in our conference. Our fans have always come out and supported us and we are super excited to be in front of them.”
The Bobcats will need to thrive off of a lively crowd at Peden on Saturday if they want to get back to winning ways and have some momentum heading into MAC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.