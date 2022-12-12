In a series that saw penalties in the double-digits, a total domination in shots on goal (SOG) by the home squad and two shutouts in net, OU Bobcats Hockey ended their play for this calendar year pretty much how they’ve finished most of their games so far this season.
By the end of Saturday’s 6-0 win over the Golden Flashes, the home team had obliterated Kent State both on the scoreboard for the series and in the SOG statistic.
Saturday’s victory came following a 3-0 win over KSU Friday that probably saw the visitors wanting to fly out of Bird early and nest for the upcoming holiday season.
On Friday, the Bobcats immediately put pressure on Kent State goalie Nick Beck, and were making a concerted effort to put something up on the scoreboard. Despite two KSU penalties in the first six minutes, it took OU almost nine minutes to get the first goal of the game, as Zach Curry, with assists from Spencer Schons and the captain, Sam Turner, made it 1-0.
Despite the closeness on the scoreboard, OU was clearly in control of the shots on goal as it was 8-2 in that stat by the end of the first 10 minutes of play.
Just when it looked as if the Bobcats would have to wait until the second period to get an insurance goal, Curry struck again with 1:44 left in the first to make it 2-0 and that’s how it stood at the end of the stanza.
Assists on that second home goal went to Ryan Leonard and Luc Reeve, who added another point to his ACHL Men’s D1 lead in the points category statistic.
If you like goals being scored at your hockey game, the second period definitely wasn’t for you, as neither team put the puck in the net.
If you like a lot of shots on goal — especially from the home team — then the second period at least provided that, as OU outshot the Golden Flashes, 20-6, to outdistance them from the visitors even more in that statistic for a two-period total advantage of 33-10.
A combined total of five penalties were charged during the second (Three against OU and two on Kent), but neither squad could capitalize on having an extra man on ice during the duration of the penalties.
The third saw much of the same.
More penalties (two apiece), more shots on goal — at least from the good guys — and still a 2-0 score halfway through the period.
Finally, with 2:13 left, JT Schimizzi got it between the pipes to make it 3-0. The assist on that score went to Hastings. The Golden Flashes were not only held scoreless, they had no shots on goal in the final period. Final SOG were 49-10 in favor of the Bobcats.
The three stars of Friday’s game were Curry, Schimizzi and Bobcats netminder, Max Karlenzig, who was perfect in goal for the evening.
While Friday night’s loss was probably bad enough for the Golden Flashes, it only got worse for them on Saturday.
Making up for some lost chances in Friday night’s game, OU shot out of a cannon with three goals in the first in Saturday’s contest.
Collin Felton got the Bobcats on the board — and the teddy bears on the ice for the annual Teddy Bear Toss — 6:31 into the period. About 90 seconds later, Andrew Sacca made it 2-0 on a power play goal. Assists on Felton’s fourth goal of the season went to Jaden Pashe and Curry. Schimizzi and Turner got the As on the third score.
With 3:20 left, a Laker Aldridge goal ended the scoring for the first period. Hastings and Reeve got the assists on that one.
While Kent State goalie Beck was working overtime in his second-consecutive start, OU netminder Garrett Alderman was having it pretty easy on his side of the rink, as shots on goal in the first were 16-2 in favor of the Bobcats.
The second period saw much of the same as the first — total domination in the shots on goal department from OU and two more goals from the Bobcats to make it 5-0 at the end of 40 minutes.
Wells — with assists from Aiden Grieco and Nick Ventura — made it 4-0 with a little more than 12 minutes left in the second and Reeve got his team-leading 21st goal of the season on an OU power play at the 16:23 mark. Aldridge and Felton were credited with the helpers.
Reeve’s score prompted a change in net with Alex Toth replacing Beck for the Golden Flashes.
Shots on goal in that stanza were an astonishing 17-3 advantage for the home team for a 33-5 margin in that stat with only the final period of the calendar year left to play at Bird.
Having gotten that insurance goal way back in the first, the final period of 2022 was just icing on the cake for the good guys.
A Ryan Higgins wrister made it 6-0, OU, at the 4:14 mark on a third Bobcats’s power play goal of the night. Sacca and Felton got the assists.
That ended the scoring for the night and for the calendar year. Final shots on goal Saturday were just as tilted toward the Bobcats as Friday’s were, with OU outshooting Kent State, 49-8.
The three stars of Saturday’s game were Felton, Sacca and Reeve.
On what went right for OU in the series and what changed between Friday and Saturday’s games, Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron mentioned several key things.
“Kent State’s goaltender played incredible on Friday, and we struggled to find the back of the net. As the game went on, we became a little complacent and we took too many shots from the outside of the offensive zone. I never felt we were going to let them back into the game, but we did not find a way to “kill” the game when we had opportunities to do so,” Mauron said.
He added that “We emphasized the importance of working off the puck and reloading above the play, when we do these things, we can apply more pressure and maintain offensive zone possession. We included a few new players with fresh legs, and everybody contributed this weekend.”
Mauron gave his defensive players special praise.
“Our defensive core has been a great asset this year, especially after Thanksgiving. We have given up two goals in the last four games, mostly because we have good skaters, and we don’t give up rushes against. We are starting to find pairings that play well together, and they find ways to contribute to the offense. It’s exciting to see their commitment to the team,” Mauron said.
Saturday’s game, just like Friday’s, saw a plethora of penalties from both teams, with OU players getting sent to the penalty box seven times and Kent State team members going there eight times.
And while they couldn’t capitalize on the power play Friday evening, the home team redeemed itself on Saturday as three of OU goals came following Kent State penalties.
“We have experimented different power plays over the past few weeks, and it has given us a lot of challenges, most of them were self-inflicted. This is an area we need to improve if we want to be competitive against the top teams. The break comes at a good time, we will reset and start putting together a plan for January, I expect a lot of changes, but I am confident we will find solutions before our next games,” the coach said.
OU’s players have plenty of time to rest up for a stacked schedule in January and February as they are off until Jan. 6 when they take on Stony Brook in a two-game weekend series at Bird Arena.
