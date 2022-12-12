Zach Curry

Senior Zach Curry was the first star of Friday night’s 3-0 OU win over Kent State and he added an assist in Saturday’s 6-0 victory.

 Photo by Morgan Simonski/OU Bobcats Hockey

In a series that saw penalties in the double-digits, a total domination in shots on goal (SOG) by the home squad and two shutouts in net, OU Bobcats Hockey ended their play for this calendar year pretty much how they’ve finished most of their games so far this season.


