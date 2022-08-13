You don’t need to be breaking all types of records, but Ohio can’t take another year floundering in the basement of the Mid-American Conference when it comes to offensive efficiency.
With a slightly more normalized off-season and summer program, quarterback Kurtis Rourke looks to vastly improve off a year that saw the Bobcats end up last in the MAC for passing yards a game. They were also the second-worst scoring team in the MAC overall, putting up only 22.6 points per game.
It’s repetitive and obvious to say, but this year isn’t last year.
Rourke now has another year under his belt to mature and grow with the offense and Tim Albin is really heading into his first normalized season as a head coach. And the offense is receiving an influx of talent whether it be from the transfer portal or guys within the program growing and progressing.
“I’m excited, that’s the new world. I certainly think we’re going to continue to build this team with freshman and let them love our program and grow up in it, but the world that we’re in is that you’re going to have some guys leave,” Offensive Coordinator Scott Isphording said to the Messenger. “I think we’ve added some guys offensively that are going to contribute, some obviously as backup guys, but there’s going to be a guy or two who push for starting time.”
One of the names brought up consistently brought up over the off-season was Jacoby Jones, the newcomer from North West Mississippi Community College. The 6-1 receiver recorded just under 1,000 yards and five touchdowns during his time in Tunica, MS.
Jones and other talent, whether they’re new or just growing veterans, look to make the game easier for Rourke, who’s heading into his third year at the helm of the Bobcats’ offense.
“We’ve got some great prospects this year. The athletes on the offense right now are amazing,” Rourke said. “I’ve got a lot of weapons and playmakers, I’m excited to see what they can do. From the spring until now, we’re really showcasing that we can be an explosive offense when we get everything going.”
Like mentioned earlier, explosive doesn’t have to mean shooting up to the top of the MAC offensive categories in one year. That type of expectation is unreasonable, and shouldn’t be the make-or-break statistic to prove whether it’s a successful season in Athens.
What is reasonable, is to hope and expect that they can at least come out from the basement of the conference to see some sunlight and at least win them more than three games.
“I think our guys worked hard last year. I think last year is proof that the 12 or 13 years in a row that we were bowl eligible was unbelievably remarkable. To fight through injuries and all that, it just didn’t work out on the scoreboard last year, but I’ll take the effort and desire that this team has,” Isphording said. “We just have to execute a little bit better and the next man up has to be good enough.”
While the entire program and the rest of the team needs to improve, and it looks like they have in a litany of areas, everybody knows you go based off the success of your quarterback. And to be honest, Rourke had a pretty decent year numbers wise.
Yes, you would obviously like to see him improve off the 11:7 touchdown to interception ratio a year ago, but the rest of the numbers indicates that he may be ready to make a big leap this time around.
He was a 65% passer that finished with 1,801 passing yards and 327 rushing yards along with a few touchdowns on the ground. He’s already an accurate passer with a dual-threat ability that defenses will struggle to focus in on at times. If placed with enough talent around him, it wouldn’t be shocking at all to see Rourke have a breakout campaign in 2022.
“He’s really growing in the offense and the thing I’ve challenged him about is ‘you need to grow as a leader.’ Today he grabbed the whole offense and that’s what I need him to do. So I’m excited about that.” Isphording mentioned about his quarterback. “Even though he was a captain last year, he needs to continue to grow as a leader.”
Just as his coach is, Rourke is fully aware that he needs to improve and excel this season as a leader of this team. He understands the offense, he feels as if he’s improved vastly over his time as a Bobcat and he finally feels as if him and the supporting cast around him are ready to come out and compete seriously in the MAC in 2022.
“I think everyone else is just making me better,” Rourke admitted. “There’s a lot of weapons that’s making it easier. They’re getting open, it’s easier on me I don’t need to find that quick window all the time… I’m working toward getting better myself but the team is really clicking together and it’s helping everything out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.