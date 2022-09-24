At the end of the day, all that matters is whether you win or lose.
The Bobcats for sure struggled immensely defensively on Saturday, but that fact gets lost for now since they won 59-52 to FCS foe Fordham on Saturday at Peden Stadium.
The Bobcats had an obvious plan of attack from the jump in order to subdue a Rams offense that’s averaged just under 50 points per game this season. It only could work for so long.
Ohio seemingly wanted to create methodic, long sustaining drives that would eat the clock down. The opening drive of the game was a 14 play, 75-yard drive that ended with Kurtis Rourke keeping a read option and walking in to the end zone with the first score of the day.
"I thought we were on schedule for the most part the entire game," Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said after the win. "They did some different things defensively but we were able to keep pressure on their offense about how they had to keep going. All-in-all offensively, you don't have the numbers we did without being, you could say, great."
Sometimes the game plan doesn’t work exactly as you’d want it, but it’s okay if it works out in your favor. After shutting down the potent Fordham offense, The Bobcats went on a 5 play, 99-yard drive that only took 2:15 off the clock.
A 46-yard completion to Jacoby Jones helped set up a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Foster.
This was able to happen in part to the strong day throwing that Rourke had. Following two tough outings against Power 5 foes, the redshirt junior went 41-50 passing on the day for 537 yards and four touchdowns. He broke the single game school record in the win.
"We just had a lot of good concepts going and everyone was open," Rourke said pretty bluntly. "We executed well on offense and we knew that we were going to have to score a lot. We didn't take the foot off the gas and kept going and things were open."
While the Bobcats were trying to limit the Rams offense, they were still susceptible to big plays that kept Fordham right in the thick of this one.
76 and 33-yards touchdowns from Tim DeMorat to Fottis Kokosioulis were key reasons why Fordham were able to stay in striking distance early in the contest. Then, with a few minutes before halftime, a 45-yard strike to Dequece Carter set up himself up for a nine yard score a few plays later.
Bobcats answered with a 21-yard strike to Jones for the score seconds before the half ended, giving Ohio a 31-21 lead heading into the locker room.
Things started to go awry in the second half for the Bobcats. The defense started to get gashed, giving up four touchdowns in the third quarter. Keegan Wilburn had the only score for Ohio in the quarter when the Nelsonville-York product took back a kickoff 98 yards for the score. The Bobcats were then facing a 49-38 deficit heading into the final frame
The Bobcats cut the lead to a field goal when Rourke found Foster for his second touchdown of the day with a jump ball in the corner of the endzone in the first minute of the final quarter.
Ohio moved within striking distance inside the red zone while down six, but a strip sack of Rourke ended the momentum. They found themselves inside the 20 once again in the last minute of the game, this time it went differently.
Jacoby Jones was able to out jump a Fordham defender in the corner of the end zone for the game winning touchdown.
The victory moves the Bobcats to 2-2 on the season with Mid-American Conference play set to start next week. Looking to build off the momentum from this one, Ohio travels out to Kent State next Saturday or a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
