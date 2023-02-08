Looking to build some much-needed confidence within conference play, Ohio won their second-straight Mid-American Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Bobcats were able to outpace Northern Illinois en route to an 82-76 victory in DeKalb, Ill. to move closer to .500 in MAC play.
Jaylin Hunter once again led Ohio (13-11, 5-6), pouring in 19 points on 8-13 shooting with a 3-7 mark from beyond the arc while coming off the bench. The wing also added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal to complete the all-around night.
As a team, the Bobcats were humming from the field all night. The team shot over 50% from the floor as a team, but also shot a scorching 45% from three-point territory in what eventually needed to become a good shooting night if they had any hopes of walking away with a victory.
Leading the charge efficiency wise from deep was Miles Brown. The guard had another all-around game but excelled from deep, shooting 3-4 from beyond the arc. He also poured in seven rebounds, two assists and swiped two steals.
Rebounding was also hugely important to the Bobcats success, out rebounding the Huskies (10-14, 6-5) 39-30 over the span of the game.
On the other bench, Kaleb Thornton paced play for NIU. In 38 minutes of play, he scored 21 points on 9-16 shooting while also dishing out eight assists.
Ohio’s prolific shooting numbers helped allow them to outpace NIU early, grabbing a 46-39 lead after the first half. Scoring slowed down for the Bobcats in the second half, forcing them to rely on other ways to keep the Huskies at bay.
A huge reason for that was free throw shooting. As a team, Ohio went 16-20 from the line as the Bobcats continued to capitalize on free throw shooting in order to win games. Northern Illinois on the other hand struggled at the line, ultimately costing them hugely by the end of the night. The Huskies went 15-23, good for a 65% mark.
Aside from Hunter and Brown, the play of Elmore James and Dwight Wilson III were significant towards grabbing a win at the end. Both players ended up with 13 points on efficient shooting nights. Wilson also made an impact in other areas, securing eight rebounds while dishing out four assists.
NIU out-scored Ohio 37-36 in the second half, but Ohio had done enough already and continued to do enough at the free throw line that they were able to steal the victory on their opponents home floor.
Looking for three-straight wins, Ohio next see’s Akron come into Athens on Friday night for a conference matchup.
