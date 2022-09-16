You don’t get any better if you don’t push yourself. Well, that’s what Ohio is hoping as they prepare to take off for their second straight matchup against a Power 5 foe.
Following the 46-10 beatdown the Bobcats were served against Penn State last weekend, they hop on a plane and travel out to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones this Saturday.
It’s almost the same scenario that they found themselves in last week. They have the opportunity to go on the road in a hostile environment and showcase their resiliency. The Bobcats have little-to-no expectations of winning this game, its almost expected. What they’ll be looking for though is a more competitive product than they put out at Happy Valley last week.
It was undeniably a tough loss to endure, but people within the building expect the beating to be a benefit down the road.
“We see the elite level and what level we need to be at in order to compete with those teams,” Kurtis Rourke said to the Messenger this week about what they learned from the Penn St. game. “We saw that we don’t need to be perfect, but we’ve got to be near perfect in order to maintain and play at that level. There were definitely some stretches where we were like that, but we have to maintain that through the whole game.”
It’s hard to find exact times that Ohio was starting to gain momentum during a 36-point loss, but the sentiment they’re spewing isn’t too far off actually.
There were select moments and drives that does inspire some confidence heading into the future. The touchdown from Sieh Bangura to end the first half was on a sustained drive that should’ve kept the Bobcats in striking distance heading into the second half.
Unfortunately though they allowed a last minute score that killed any and all momentum that they had been building. You can chalk that up to the talent disparity though.
While there’s still going to be a difference in talent heading into this week, it’s still a completely different type of opponent.
“Their defense is different, it’s a little more complex. But the similarity is that they’re a pretty good team and they’ve got some pretty good players. We’re going to attack it the best we can and make some plays.”
It’s vital that the Bobcats have a good week of practice before heading out west this weekend, something they’re confident they were able to get done.
“I think it was good for the most part. We had a lot of confidence built because we did make some plays, both offensively and defensively. It’s not the outcome we wanted so people are ready to get going and win a game this week.”
It’s surely going to be another tough task this weekend, but that’s exactly what this program needs if they want to continue to build back up.
