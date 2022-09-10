The level of excitement around Athens, more specifically the Ohio University football program, is enviable right now.
They get the chance this weekend to storm up to one of the largest stadiums in the nation and try to play upset over a Big Ten opponent. It could be all too easy to overly amped up over the atmosphere and lose sight of the actual task at hand. For this team though, they seem to be levelheaded and composed.
“Me personally, I’m treating it like another game. I play all my games the same but a lot of people are excited for sure,” noted James Bostic, the graduate senior who tallied over 130 yards and a touchdown in the win over FAU.
Bostic is one of the few people on this squad who’s had legitimate experience playing in these types of environments. I mean, his first career collegiate appearance was at Notre Dame.
He was in the SEC with Vanderbilt before shuttling on over to Ohio. Playing in the same division as Georgia and Tennsessee, he’s used to this.
“Confidence is high. We’ve got a lot of great players and coming from a Power 5 school, it’s nothing to me… We all wear the same jersey, the same cleats. We all play football.”
The Bobcats seem to have the right mindset heading into the weekend and as head coach Tim Albin pointed out at his weekly press conference, these two schools fight for the same recruits. They know what they’re going up against.
“Our program is very excited about playing a Big Ten school. We recruit PA. If Kurt Danneker was healthy we’d be starting three guys from PA on the offensive line,” Albin said to the media earlier in the week. “It’s going to be exciting for those guys because there’s some turf stuff there. Obviously Penn St. is Penn St. but the tempo and the stage is ‘Hey our guys focus is to get better each week’ I think I said it after the game, we respect all opponents and fear none, and get better each week.
This weekend’s matchup is less contingent on the actual result and more about how the team and program respond to going into a hostile environment. They want to see a competitive fight from the Bobcats despite what the final score ultimately reads. If they can prove that they’ve gotten better from last week, even in the slightest bit, it’s a win for the program moving forward through the season.
Not only is this upcoming test to see if they can respond against a superior opponent, but if they can respond to the type of environment they’re about to venture in to. Beaver Stadium is notoriously one of the toughest atmospheres to play in. Being able to deal with the crowd is just as important as the players on the field.
“We know crowd noise is going to be a factor, it’s hard to simulate that. We’ve had some discussions as the offense as far as crowd noise and how we’re going to handle it. We’ve got a plan, we’ve played in loud stadiums before, we know they’ve got a great student section just like we do.”
There’s a litany of story lines to follow as Ohio travels up north this weekend, all the program is focused on is progress.
