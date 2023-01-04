The Ohio University Bobcats Hockey team hopes to pick up where it left off in 2022 as the squad prepares for puck drop on the second half of the season this weekend.
At 16-4 and ranked number six in the nation in the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) computer rankings at the Christmas break, OU prepares to take on #18 Stony Brook University in a two-game home series Friday and Saturday night at Bird Arena.
Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m.
As the team prepares for the 10-5-1 Seawolves, Head Coach Lionel Mauron broke down what challenges he feels Stony Brook will bring to his Bobcats squad.
“Stony Brook is a very intense and physical team, who likes to apply pressure high up the ice with active defensemen. Once they create turnovers, their offense is skilled, and they have players who can score from anywhere. Their special teams are also dangerous, we need to be disciplined and dictate the play,” Mauron said.
To compensate for the Seawolves’s skills, Mauron said OU will need to bring its A-game to the ice this weekend.
“We want to keep our game simple and fast in transition, while limiting the number of turnovers exiting our defensive zone. We want to commit to playing a hard-nose game, not giving up the middle of ice while tracking the play,” the coach said.
As the team got back onto the practice ice at Bird Monday afternoon, hopes are high that the second half of the season can be as successful as the first portion was.
“The guys are excited to be back together, and I was surprised with how well they have maintained over break. We need to get back in playing shape, but we are starting from a good point. Now we can start building back up, we have a challenging schedule this semester, which is ideal to prepare for playoffs,” Mauron said.
The coach added that he is pleased with how the squad has played in the first half of the season, but cautions that the team cannot rest on its past laurels in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.
“We have gotten ourselves in a great situation, but the first semester was just a warmup. We want to focus on the process to improve everyday and we recognize we have a lot of work ahead to be our best selves. We have eight weeks to get ready for the playoffs, but we are looking at it one week at a time. Stony Brook is a very good team, it’s a great way to start the second semester,” Mauron said.
“Overall, our commitment to playing with strong habits and our team culture has been a strong asset to date. We know ourselves well and we have built some chemistry throughout our lineup. We have a lot of situational hockey that needs cleaned up, we have to increase our intensity off the puck, especially in defensive situations,” he added.
Mauron noted that the team should be even stronger come puck drop this weekend with several players returning to the lineup.
“We are getting a couple players back who haven’t played in the fall. John McLaughlin, Phil Angervil, as well as a fully healthy Collin Felton. I am excited to have them back. These three players have a strong work ethic and push the team to get better. January is sometimes a long month. We want the players to bring energy and enthusiasm to the rink. It’s good to see new faces in the building,” Mauron said.
At the Christmas pause, freshman forward Luc Reeve is tied for number one in the country in points with 45 and tied for second in Mens D1 ACHA goals with 21. He leads OU in assists with 24.
Other Bobcats in the team’s top five for points are another freshman phenom, Laker Aldridge with 15 goals, 19 assists and 34 points; and the Captain, Sam Turner, who has netted three goals and 18 assists for 21 points.
Following close behind in the team’s point standings are alternate captain Ryan Higgins, with six goals and 14 assists for 20 points and Andrew Sacca with five goals and 12 assists for 17 points.
In other OU Hockey news, eight members of the team were named to the dean’s list for the Fall of 2022 semester.
Garrett Alderman, Justin Damon, Jack Glen, Aiden Grieco, Ryan Higgins, John McLaughlin, Blake Rossi and Sam Turner all captured those honors.
“They’re here, number one, to get the degree,” Mauron previously told The Athens Messenger, adding that performing at a high level in the classroom “translates well for them into being excellent at hockey.”
On Tuesday, he praised his group for their academic excellence in the fall semester.
“Our players take a lot of pride in being successful student athletes. Having almost half of our team on the dean’s list shows their commitment to being excellent in all areas of their life at OU,” Mauron said.
