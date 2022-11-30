Bobcats hockey

The trio of Captain Sam Turner, Luc Reeve and Laker Aldridge lead the Bobcats’ hockey team on the team’s stat sheet so far this season. (8) Reeve’s 19 goals has him tied for first in the country in the Men’s D1 American Collegiate Hockey League (ACHA) scoring category. Aldridge has 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points. Turner, a defenseman, is number three in assists and points, with 16 and 18, respectively.

The squad takes on the University of Toledo Friday and Saturday night at Bird Arena. Puck drop both nights is 7 p.m.

 Photo by Morgan Simonski/OU Bobcats Hockey

In an ironic twist, both the OU football team and the Bobcats’ hockey squad have a date with destiny with the University of Toledo this weekend.


