Reeve/Alrdidge

Laker Aldridge (center) and Luc Reeve (right) both added huge numbers to their already team-leading totals, as Aldridge had a hat trick and assist Friday and six assists in Saturday's game vs. West Virginia, and Reeve had a hatty in Saturday's contest and four assists for the weekend.

 Photo by Morgan Simonski Ohio Bobcats Hockey

Even before the Black Eyed Peas started blasting from the rafters of a sold-out Bird Arena with six minutes left in the first period Friday, Bobcats' Hockey fans had to know it was going to be a good night.


