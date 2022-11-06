Even before the Black Eyed Peas started blasting from the rafters of a sold-out Bird Arena with six minutes left in the first period Friday, Bobcats' Hockey fans had to know it was going to be a good night.
And then some.
In fact, it was not only a good night, but a great weekend as OU faithful "Packed the Bird" and cooked the West Virginia Mountaineers' goose in a two-game sweep Friday and Saturday.
The series was complete with hattys, a shutout, multiple assists and a total domination of West Virginia, with OU downing them 7-0 Friday and 7-1 on Saturday evening.
During a Dad's Weekend held to honor the fathers of OU students and a Thanksgiving food drive to collect non-perishable items for the needy, all those at Bird - including the now 10-2 Ice 'Cats - had to be feeling pretty thankful and excited about where this squad is heading a little more than a month into their season.
OU pushed the pedal to the metal from the on-start of the series and never let up.
By the 1:18 mark of the first period of Friday's game, the Bobcats already had five shots on goal and the first score of the night, a JT Schimizzi beaut with assists from Jack Glen and Hollander Thompson.
The freshman tandem of Luc Reeve and Laker Aldridge got started on what would be a hot-streak weekend for them with a Reever goal and Laker assist with 13:50 minutes left in the first to make it 2-0, OU.
By the end of the first, the shots on goal were already 19-2 in favor of the Bobcats in a game that would eventually see that number almost tripled.
It was a testament to the Mountaineer team that they even hung in there, as they staved off a fast-paced Bobcats offense and didn't allow them to score again until almost halfway through the second period.
That's when the slaughter began.
An Aldridge goal at the 11:11 mark of that stanza began a scoring frenzy for both the rookie left-hander and the OU team. Assists on that goal went to Reeve and captain Sam Turner.
The period ended with the good guys up, 4-0, with Schimizzi's second goal of the night, originally called as unassisted, but later changed to credit Lucas Renzoni with the helper on it. By this point, the Bobcats had outshot West Virginia 37-10.
It didn't get any better for the visitors in the final period, as OU made it 5-0 35 seconds into the third with Aldridge's second goal of the night with assists from Ryan Higgins and Reeve.
Aldridge struck again with 5:01 left in the game with a hat trick goal assisted by Reeve and Blake Rossi.
With 3:08 left, OU capped off the scoring with a 'Lucky Number Seven' goal from Aiden Grieco to finish off the night and the Mountaineers. Andrew Sacca got the assist on that score.
By the end of the night, OU had outshot West Virginia, 55-13, and Ice 'Cats netminder Justin Damon got his second consecutive win between the pipes. It was the third shutout of the season for the Frozen 'Cats.
Aldridge was named the first star of the game, with Reeve and Schimizzi completing the list.
Not much was different on Saturday with the same cast of players - and a rotating strong supporting cast - dominating play and a similar result both in score and shots on goal domination from OU.
West Virginia netminder Michael Nickolau performed admirably to start Saturday's contest, staving off several serious Bobcats threats.
There were many shots - 14 to be exact, - and many opportunities for OU to get goals before Reeve got the rout started with 10:53 left in the first. Assists on that score went to Aldridge (seem to see a familiar pattern starting?) and Jake Burke.
West Virginia didn't even get its first SOG until 9:26 was left in the first. The scoring was limited to the one Bobcats' goal in that stanza, but good fortune was looming for the home team to take advantage of once the second period got under way.
And they did just that.
Two West Virginia penalties - including a double major from D-man Mike Chirico - as the first period neared its end provided OU with a 5-on-3 situation to begin the second.
Twelve seconds into the second, Reeve got goal number two of the night. With assists from Aldridge and Turner, OU was up, 2-0.
West Virginia made it 2-1 about two minutes later with a Leonard Haban goal, but that was all she wrote for the visitors for the evening.
The Bobcats regained control of the scoring with 13 and change left in second with a Hollander Thompson goal that was assisted by Aldridge and Spencer Schons to make it 3-1.
Aldridge got the hatty on Friday, but on Saturday Reeve matched his teammate's achievement as he got his third goal of the night with 1:11 left in the second to make it 4-1 at the intermission. Higgins and Aldridge were credited with the assist on that score.
At the end of two, OU had outshot West Virginia, 43-9.
By the third, the Bobcats already had this game on ice, but that didn't stop them from continuing to freeze out the Mountaineers.
Goals by Rossi and Higgins made it 6-1 by the two-thirds mark of the final stanza. Assists on Rossi's score went to Aldridge and Thompson, while Aldridge and Reeve got the assists on Higgins' goal.
Following a Bobcats' holding penalty by Thompson late in the game, West Virginia was at a man-advantage, however, it was the home team who turned that into their favor.
Having already nabbed the hat trick for the night, Reeve added a plus-one to end the festivities, scoring a short-handed goal at the 2:32 mark to get to the 7-1 final score.
Max Karlenzig got the W for OU, deflecting 12 of 13 shots on goal from the Mountaineers, who were outshot by a 64-13 margin Saturday.
Reeve, Aldridge (with six assists) and Higgins were named the three stars of the game.
With a 22-game home stand, there are 19 more home games for OU until on they take to the road again in February. The Bobcats take on Pittsburgh Friday and Saturday evening. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m.
