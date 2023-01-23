The scoreboard at Bird Arena showed all Bobcats all weekend, however, the tally didn’t necessarily indicate the level of play from the visiting team.
Despite never leading and being completely dominated in shots on goal both nights, Drexel University never surrendered completely.
The Dragons certainly didn’t give up without a fight.
Ohio University Hockey, off a series sweep of Liberty University that saw the Bobcats leap to the number-three spot in the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association’s computer rankings, defeated DU both Friday and Saturday night.
It was the Bobcats who ended up adding another two Ws to their win column in the series at Bird Arena, winning Friday’s game 8-4 and trumping the Dragons 6-2 in Saturday’s face off.
At times, however, — especially on Friday night — the scoreboard didn’t necessarily indicate the intensity that the Dragons brought to the series.
Being up at one point 6-0 Friday, the Bobcats left the door open for the visiting Dragons, as Drexel scored four goals in the second and third periods to at least make a statement that they weren’t giving up without a fight.
Despite the Dragons’ surge in the third, it was the Bobcats who were off to the fast start Friday.
Ryan Higgins got the first Bobcats’ goal of the night just a minute and 13 seconds into the game to lead 1-0. Assists went to Spencer Schons and Andrew Wells.
With a little more than five minutes left in the first, the good guys went up 2-0 and a mere 13 seconds later, they were up by three.
Aiden Grieco got the second goal of the night and Phil Angervil nailed the third. John McLaughlin got the assist on Grieco’s score and Luc Reeve was credited with the helper on Angervil’s.
That ended the scoring for the period. OU outshot Drexel 17-7 in the first stanza.
On to the second, Anton Kozitskiy got the visitor’s first goal of the night to finally get DU on the scoreboard. However, just like in the first, it was all Bobcats — all period.
It took a while, but at the 12:12 mark, OU got back on the scoreboard with Wells, assisted by Angervil and Ryan Hastings, giving the home squad an even bigger cushion against the guys from Philly.
It didn’t take long — 52 seconds to be exact — for Ohio to add to its tally. OU’s fifth goal of the night was netted by Ryan Leonard and the helpers were given to Zach Curry and Blake Rossi.
By the halfway mark of the second, SOG stood at 28-11 for OU, with no signs of them letting up or giving Drexel anything.
With 8:58 left in period number two a goal by Andrew Sacca continued to add to the Bobcats’ tally. Reeve and Ryan Higgins got the As on that score.
A major fighting call on Laker Aldridge — which sent the freshman to the showers for the night — gave the Dragons an opportunity to end the second with a power play, but they couldn’t capitalize on it to cut their deficit.
Unfortunately for the visitors, OU didn’t waste any time and actually scored again, as a Reeve goal, with an assist by Jack Glen, ended the period.
By that point, the Dragons probably wished that actually ended the game.
Then again, maybe not, as their performance in the third certainly outweighed OU’s effort in that period.
DU didn’t give up to start the third as a Nick Castura Drexel goal about a minute and a half into the final period made it 7-2.
A short-handed Ryan Zambucco goal for Drexel made it 7-3 less than two minutes later.
It was now time for the Bobcats to show their resolve and hunt their prey once more.
And, eventually, they did just that.
With 10:11 left in the game, OU increased its lead as the Captain, Sam Turner, shot one past Dragons goalie Shane O’Brien to shift the momentum back toward the good guys. Reeve got his third assist of the evening on the score.
The Dragons weren’t quite done yet, though.
With less than two minutes left in the game a second Kozitskiy goal — on a DU power play — gave the Dragons their last score of the evening.
Justin Damon got the win in net for OU staving off 20 of the Dragons’ shots for a .833 save percentage. The home squad ended up with 53 shots on goal.
The three stars of the night were Reeve, Angervil and Higgins.
In Saturday’s game, freshman Garrett Alderman got the start in goal for OU.
And, again the Bobcats were first to tally a score, as Hastings, with an assist from Turner, with 9:29 to go in first put OU up 1-0.
About a quarter of the way through the second period, a goal from Schons put OU up 2-0. Glen and JT Schimizzi got the assists.
A power play score from Reeve — with assists from Turner and Glen — made it 3-0 with nine minutes and change left in the second.
A Nick Ventura penalty with 4:04 left in the second gave Drexel the opportunity to close the gap.
The Dragons didn’t do that during their power play, though did score shortly after as a Kozitskiy score made it 3-1 to close the scoring in period number two.
OU was up in shots on goal 30-17 by the end of the second and it was on to the final stanza of the series.
Tommy Kloepfer put the Bobcats up by three goals with 15:22 to go in the game. Aiden Grieco got the helper on the score.
Despite being down once again by three goals, the Dragons didn’t give up and cut OU’s lead to 4-2 with a Tyler Black goal with 8:11 left in the game
That would be all she wrote for the visitors as it was all Bobcats from there on out.
Goals by Ventura and Rossi made it 6-2 to end the scoring and the game. Hastings was credited with the helper on Ventura’s score and Turner and Alderman got the assists on Rossi’s fourth goal of the season.
Final shots on goal were 39-22 in favor of OU, which upped its record to 21-4-1 with the victory. Alderman, with a .909 save percentage, got the W between the pipes and remains perfect in the won-loss column for the Bobcats this season. The three stars of Saturday’s game were Turner, Glen and Hastings.
Despite the two wins, OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron said he has seen his team play better series and that Drexel came prepared to compete against the highly ranked Bobcats.
“Drexel was more organized and disciplined than I had previously seen. We are the highest ranked-team they played all year; we got their best effort and performance; it is always difficult to maneuver but we are happy with the two wins,” Mauron said.
He added, though, “We played down to Drexel’s level, which is frustrating, but we also understand not every weekend is going to be our best performance. When you come out of a weekend having scored 14 goals and won both games by 4, while playing very average hockey, we won’t look back. Let’s just take the wins, put the game film in the trash and move forward.”
Mauron addressed that particularly messy third period in Friday’s game that gave Drexel some momentum even if it wasn’t enough to get the visitors fully back into the game by that point.
“Our wheels fell off in the third period of Friday, and we simply wanted to get back to the basics of our game. We wanted to start the game with a lot of energy and build positive momentum again, which we were able to do,” the coach said.
Despite the sudden DU outburst in that final stanza Friday, Mauron said “We didn’t make any major changes; we wanted the team to stop overthinking our plays and be loose. These are always difficult games to manage, and I think we did a good enough job to win, even though we probably took a step back compared to last weekend.
“This was a very average weekend, not up to our standards. We did find ways to keep our winning streak going, but it highlighted a lot of improvements we need to make moving forward,” Mauron said.
