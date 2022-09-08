“It’s a special moment to me and my family but to this football team we’re excited about this Saturday and the opportunity that lies ahead.”
Tim Albin and those associated with the Ohio University football program still vividly remember the 24-14 the Bobcats grabbed over Penn State a decade ago. It’s a game that nobody would ever want to forget or dismiss. But that was 2012, things are different now.
Looking towards the potential of this team rather than hanging on the accomplishments of those in the past, the Bobcats are focused improving an offense that put up 41 points on FAU this past weekend.
“Kurtis obviously played well. I thought that with the experience that he gained last year, the three games during the covid season, he looked comfortable to me,” Albin said to the media this week. “Being comfortable stems from the experience I mentioned along with the offseason that he had and had a good Fall camp. Super excited with the things he got done.”
There wasn’t much of anything to really scoff at with Rourke’s performance against the Owls. The redshirt junior tossed for 345 yards on 79% completion along with four touchdowns. Maybe more importantly though is that he didn’t commit a single turnover all day, something that eventually proved to be vital as the game went on.
The need to vastly improve the offense was a hot talking point during the offseason. If they were going to hope to compete in the Mid-American Conference, they were simply going to have to score more points. It’s only been one week, but we’ve seen the new talent influx play out to actual results. It may not be indicative of how the whole season will go, but it’s objectively a positive sign.
“I think our numbers were pretty close to being balanced, that’s really kind of ideal,” Albin said. “You’ve got the ability to loosen up some things in the running game with the throwing game and vice versa… Balance is the key for us, knowing that there’s going to be games where rushing is going to be higher and vice versa so you just got to find a way to move the ball, get first downs and score points.”
Rourke may have deservedly grabbed a dominant share of the headlines due to his performance, but it really was an all-around effort from the offense.
Particularly, the Bobcats got a good look at a potential key part to this program for years to come.
“Sieh, rally not surprising to be honest with you. I was, behind the scenes, very comfortable with what he was going to get done,” Albin said about Sieh Bangura, the redshirt freshman tail back. “From what we saw last year as a true freshman, the four games able to redshirt him, the kind of Spring he had. He’s got a great mentality… his skillset with our offensive line and Kurtis’ ability to keep guys off balance with the throwing, I think there’s some lanes in there but you saw his ability to be elusive. He’s got power but he’s also got the ability to make guys miss.”
The ability was on full display last Saturday. Bangura racked up 114 yards on 23 carries in the win.
The offense passed week one’s test with flying colors. Going up to one of the top-five stadiums in the country is an entirely other beast, but this is why you play the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.