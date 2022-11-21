Reeve/Alrdidge

Laker Aldridge (center) and Luc Reeve (right) both added some numbers to their already team-leading totals in Saturday's 5-3 hockey win vs. Maryville.

 Photo by Morgan Simonski Ohio Bobcats Hockey

Following a close loss to a nationally ranked Maryville team on Friday night, the Bobcats Hockey team regrouped with an impressive offensive output Saturday and sent the Saints limping - rather than marching - back to St. Louis.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.