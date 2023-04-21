Luke Brandes Pitch

Luke Brandes throws a pitch during the 8-1 win over Alexander on Wednesday.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

ALBANY — Just one day after Justin Bennet threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogs, Luke Brandes was making a case for the second straight hitless performance from an Athens pitcher before a few late hits from Alexander made sure that wouldn’t happen.


