ALBANY — Just one day after Justin Bennet threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogs, Luke Brandes was making a case for the second straight hitless performance from an Athens pitcher before a few late hits from Alexander made sure that wouldn’t happen.
The senior pitched a complete game and dominated en route to 11 strikeouts and no walks, helping the Bulldogs grab an 8-1 victory over a divisional rival. He didn’t allow a hit over the first three innings of the night.
“His fastball, he was spotting well,” Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the game when asked about what was working so well for the senior. “The curveball at times was working for him but he was definitely dealing tonight.”
At the plate, Athens was led by Bennet’s 3-4 day out of the leadoff spot. The left fielder grabbed two RBIs while also scoring a run and drawing a walk. Carter Wharton and Dawson Kennedy each had a pair of hits, grabbing an RBI in the process. Easton Nuzum, Sam Trainer, David Sharp and Colin Roach all picked up hits as well.
“He’s seeing good pitches, continuing to stress getting ahead in a hitter’s count. He’s taking advantage of the hitter’s count and squaring up.”
For the Spartans, Jordan Schulz got the start and lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs, striking out six while walking a pair. Alex Jeffrey finished the final four innings, allowing five hits and one unearned run, striking out a pair.
At the plate for the Spartans, Schulz led the team with two hits on the afternoon, Stanley Viny, Jared Truax, Camron Oberholzer and Josh Hayes had hits as well.
Heading into the top of the third with the score tied at zero, Athens first hit the scoreboard when a fielder’s choice off the bat of Nuzum resulted in the first run coming in. Alexander tried to turn a double play to get out of the inning but failed to convert, allowing Sharp to scamper home with the run.
Athens would then blow the game wide open with a six-run fourth inning. Three straight singles, including an RBI hit from Kennedy, to start off the inning would bring in the first run of the frame. Roach would single in one more before a two-run single from Bennet would make it a 6-0 game. Landon Wheatley would line a sacrifice fly to cap off scoring in the fourth.
The Spartans’ only run of the game would come in the fifth when Viny led off the inning with a single, later scoring on a sacrifice bunt from Oberholzer.
Carter Wharton would knock in Brandes in the next inning for Athens’ final run before shutting out Alexander the rest of the way, securing the victory.
“It’s always awesome to come out here and win because we always have problems out here. It always seems like its a war out here, it was nice to get out here and get more than a two-three run lead.” Nuzum noted about grabbing a victory at a divisional rival’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.