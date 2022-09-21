In a battle of the top two teams in the TVC – Ohio division, Nelsonville-York (11-1, 6-0) continued their dominance on the season with a sweep over Alexander (8-6, 6-1) on Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes won with scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17.
Despite the result ultimately ending with a sweep, it was a resilient night for the girls over at Nelsonville-York. The match started with the Spartans taking a 7-2 lead in the first set before the Buckeyes came roaring back.
Following the first set victory, they built a substantial lead in the second before Alexander came storming back to cut the lead down to two. They were able to withstand all adversity and come out on top.
“We know physically that we’re able to come back from any deficit. We really preach mental toughness and tonight we had some things not go our way, especially to start the game,” said Wayne Dicken, the head coach at Nelsonville-York, after the win. “We try to prepare for that in practice as much as we can, it’s kind of hard but our mental toughness and mental preparation for the game really came through when we got down and I can’t be prouder of the way this team rose up to the challenge tonight.”
On the court, the Buckeyes were once again led by Chloe Lehman, who moved back to the outside after the return of Macey Call. The junior recorded 14 kills and four digs in the win.
She was getting served up by Megan Booth all night, who led the team with 19 assists. Cayleigh Dupler wasn’t far behind with 16 assists to go with five serving aces.
“Our front line has been awesome all year along with our defense. We’ve really put together some team efforts,” Dicken noted. “Chloe Lehman stepped up big for us in the front row, got some big kills when we needed them tonight… we almost expect it out of these girls, and they expect it out of themselves, to come up and rise to the challenge when needed.”
It was a sweep, but the girls for Nelsonville-York did have to step up against the team just below them in the conference standings.
The Spartans gave them a challenge in each set. First the deficit in the first set. Then, with the second set seemingly in the bag, Alexander stormed back to cut the lead to 24-22 before eventually falling.
Then in the third set, it was just a total back and forth contest until late in the match where Nelsonville-York pulled away. Though falling in straight sets, it shouldn’t be a discouraging loss as they still hold a lead over Athens in the standings.
For the Buckeyes though, they created even more separation at the top of the standings, something Dicken knows is important for his team.
“It’s definitely nice to do it on the road, just to get that one out of the way because Alexander is a tough atmosphere. They’re very well coached, they have a great tradition of volleyball so to come in here and take care of it in three sets, we were very happy because they have some great some great talent on their team.”
The Spartans next suit up this Thursday when they travel to Eastern for a matchup with the Eagles.
