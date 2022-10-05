The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (17-1, 9-0 TVC) continued their stellar season on Tuesday, this time with a four-set victory over conference foe Meigs. The Buckeyes won with scores of 25-12, 21-25, 25-14 and 25-15.
It was a balance attack all night for Nelsonville-York with five girls recording at least five kills.
Chloe Lehman led the way with 11 on the night. Not too far behind her was Gianna Dixon, the sophomore usually does her work on the defensive side of the ball but was able to rack up eight kills in the victory.
Both Kyleigh Warren and Abby Riffle added seven kills themselves. Riffle finished with 11 digs and three aces in an all-around performance. Macey Call finished with five kills to add on to her productive night at the net, leading the team with six blocks.
Defensively, Lyndsey Spencer and Paige Rutter provided much needed numbers. The libero recorded 23 digs on the night while Rutter provided 10 to go along with her three aces.
Megan Booth and Cayleigh Dupler were the main catalysts when it came to setting up the offense. Booth finished with 24 assists and four aces while the senior added 15 assists and four aces.
With the end of the regular season in sight, Nelsonville-York next hits the court on Thursday for a conference matchup. They’ll travel roughly 10 miles down Route 33 to face off against Athens, who sits in third in the TVC – Ohio division.
