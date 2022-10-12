With the end of the regular season barreling down, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (20-1, 11-0) continued their outstanding season with a four-set victory over Wellston (4-16, 0-11). They won with scores of 24-26, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13.
Coming up against the last place team in the Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division, the Buckeyes may have been underestimating their opponent, going to the wire to drop the first set.
The first frame obviously became a wakeup call as Nelsonville-York stepped up and dominated the rest of the match.
Chloe Lehman led the offensive attack in the win. The junior recorded 14 kills but was also impactful on the defensive side of the ball, tallying eight digs and four blocks.
Not far behind her was Abby Riffle who added nine kills, 13 digs, six aces and three blocks. Kyleigh Warren also tallied 10 kills on the night.
Not just from those two, but the Buckeyes were eating all night at the net. Gianna Dixon and Macey Call added seven and five blocks respectively.
Megan Booth and Cayleigh Dupler played key parts setting up the attack, recording 27 and 10 assists each.
The win sets up an extremely important match for the Buckeyes heading into the final game of the season. Looking to lock up both an undefeated conference record and the No. 1 spot in the TVC, they see Alexander come into town on Thursday night. It’ll be an important match to end the regular season as both are looking for conference supremacy.
