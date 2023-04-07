You see your friends often, but your rivals nearly just as much.
After securing an 8-2 victory over Nelsonville-York just over a week prior, Trimble thought they were about to relive the same story before the Buckeyes stormed back to eventually grab a 9-5 win over their rivals on Thursday.
Scoring five runs in the first two innings, Trimble held a 5-0 lead before Nelsonville-York secured nine straight runs for the win.
At the plate, Landen Inman led the Buckeyes with a 2-4 mark at the dish, scoring two runs and grabbing an RBI. Dakota Inman went 1-3 with three RBIs on the day, scoring a run as well.
Gavin Richards and Leighton Loge each record two hits and a pair of runs in the win.
For Trimble, Chayse Henry stole the show with a 2-3 mark at the plate, grabbing three RBIs and scoring a pair of runs in the win. Brandon Burdette also scored a pair of runs in the loss.
On the mound, neither team performed to their preferred standard, struggling with walks throughout the night.
Playing at home, Trimble took advantage early and were able to grab a pair of runs in the opening inning. RBI singles from Henry and Trent Pettit highlighted the first frame.
Henry would rip a two-run double to center field in the following inning. Shortly after, Cole Wright would smack an RBI single as the Tomcats took a 5-0 lead at the time, looking to be in total control of the game.
That’s when the tides completely turned for both teams. After only picking up a pair of singles in the first couple innings, the Buckeyes came out firing in the third. An RBI single from Richards mixed in with some aggressive baserunning allowed Nelsonville-York to put up a four spot in the third, cutting the lead down to one run at the time.
A single from Landen Inman in the top of the fourth would bring in the game-tying run. Loge would take the lead for the Buckeyes with an RBI single shortly later. After one more came around to score, Maleek Williams ripped an RBI triple, making it a 9-5 game after four innings.
Williams, who had also been on the mound, locked down after the first few innings and threw a couple of scoreless frames before handing it off to Hudson Stalder for the final inning. Stalder would go through a scoreless seventh, securing the comeback victory for the Buckeyes.
