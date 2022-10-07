A battle of two of the three top teams in the Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division went down on Thursday as Nelsonville-York (18-1, 10-0) was able to squeeze out a four-set victory over Athens (14-6, 7-3) on the road.
The score ended up being 3-1 but it came from four highly contested sets. The Buckeyes ended up securing a victory with scores of 25-22, 25-20, 33-31 and 25-20.
“This is a huge win for us, we knew coming into this gymnasium that Athens is a very much improved team from the beginning of the season,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said following the victory. “I’ve been watching their games; they have been playing lights out and they played a great game against us tonight. We didn’t have our best but credit Athens with forcing us to not have our best game. We’re very happy to get out of here with a win tonight.”
You could see it was going to be a back-and-forth contest all night just from the first set. Nelsonville-York was able to build a respectable lead later in the frame before the Lady Bulldogs came storming back to cut it down to a two-point lead.
Chloe Lehman secured the set for the Buckeyes with a soft kill, pushing the ball directly by a couple of Athens defenders. The junior finished with 17 kills and five blocks on the night.
Led by Greta Gunderson and Ava Williams, Athens took control of the second set early and never relinquished. The two were responsible for 21 and 12 kills respectively. Gunderson also added 16 digs, a block and an ace in the loss.
Defensively, Bailee Toadvine was a huge part of the Bulldogs success. The senior tallied up 32 digs along with a couple of aces.
“We’ve really worked on, ‘We’re at the end, we’re at the finish line, now is crunch time.’ We’re peaking at the right time, we are playing with heart and soul,” said Hailee Hart, the head coach of Athens after the game. “We have four seniors that are key parts of this team. They have to go out with a bang I think that’s kind of fueling them to push through and give good teams like Nelsonville and Marietta a serious run for their money. They want it, this isn’t going to derail them and they will come back with a vengeance.”
A competitive third set quickly turned into one of the more wild experiences you could have at a volleyball match. From when the score was 16-16 on, each team went back and forth scoring, all the way up into the thirties. The Buckeyes were finally able to break through and score consecutive points in a row, winning the set 33-31.
“I think the Trimble game last Saturday helped us in that third set,” Dicken said, referring to the five-set thriller they had with the Tomcats last weekend. “Our back’s against the wall, we knew that they were on set point several times throughout the game against us and we knew we had to make plays. Credit our girls with coming through for us, they did a great job.”
Things started to go right for Nelsonville-York in the fourth set, when they took control and held on late to secure the victory. Along with Lehman, Gianna Dixon and Kyleigh Warren had significant roles in securing the win. Dixon finished with 11 kills and 10 blocks while Warren had seven kills and nine digs.
Megan Booth led the team with 27 assists while Lyndsey Spencer tallied 27 digs.
With the season winding down and just a couple more games remaining, Athens next hits the court on Tuesday for a conference matchup against Alexander.
Nelsonville-York on the other hand sees Eastern come into town on Monday for a non-conference tilt.
