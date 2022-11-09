As we start to creep on into the middle of November, fall sports are starting to run down as everybody begins to move indoors. It’s not over quite yet though, deep in the run of the regional playoffs the No. 2 seeded Nelsonville-York (11-1) is set to take on No. 3 Bellaire (8-4).
The game will be played at Philo High School in Duncan Falls on Friday night in the Regional Semi-Finals.
Coming off a dramatic 14-7 victory over Loudonville last week that saw Gavin Richards punch in a game-winning touchdown with under 10 seconds remaining, the Buckeyes will be looking to regain the offensive efficiency they’ve seen all year.
Richards will almost certainly be a big part of that. The junior rushed for 106 yards on 17 attempts to complement the touchdown. He was called to action heavily after Hudson Stalder went down with an injury. Given the unknown status of Stalder, Richards should be expecting another heavy workload this week.
They’ll also try to get back in the flow with the passing game, which struggled against Loudonville. Makhi Williams completed 4-7 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes also threw two picks last weekend, both coming from Landon Inman on attempted trick plays.
While Williams struggled through the air, he more than made up for it on the ground in the close win. The junior rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries, some of those carries garnering momentum for the Buckeyes on various third down conversions.
The offense will undoubtedly have to come back to form, especially going up against a Big Reds team that just put up 42 points a week prior.
Bellaire tore through Worthington Christian 42-15 last week to reach the regional semis. Led by their ground game, Bellaire put up 269 yards rushing in the win. They relied heavily on Drew White and Brayden Roth in the backfield.
White went for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while Roth got the rock 13 times and was able to pick up 75 yards. Seemingly a run dominant team, the front-seven of the Buckeyes will have to stand out in this one.
They only attempted 11 passes in the win, completing five of them for only 68 yards. This can be deceiving though. We’ve seen Williams break out for big games through the air at random times throughout the season, it might’ve just been an off-night passing for the Big Reds while the run game was unstoppable.
Either way, they’re going to have to stop a loaded offense that has averaged over 38 points-per-game since the start of October. It should be a battle this weekend as both teams try to punch their ticket into the Regional Finals.
The coverage of this game will not be in the Saturday edition of the Messenger. You can find coverage of the game after its completion at Athensmessenger.com
