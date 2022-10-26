It’s time for some playoff football in Southeast Ohio.
The Athens county representative in the 2022 OHSAA postseason tournament is the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes. They kick off the first round of the playoffs by hosting Grove City Christian at Dave Boston Field on Friday night.
The Buckeyes (9-1) are peaking at the right time, coming off a dominant 46-7 win over rival Athens last week. They didn’t allow more than one offensive touchdown against any of their conference opponents this season, truly dominating the Tri-Valley Conference.
More notably though, the Buckeyes have started to find a groove on multiple different levels. They’ve been led on the ground game by Hudson Stalder and Gavin Richards, each who have really broken out as dangerous runners with the ball in their hands.
Stalder went for 136 yards and two touchdowns last week while Richards added 51 rushing yards and a score. You need to be able to run the ball if you want to make any serious noise in the postseason. Nelsonville-York has had that aspect locked down the entire season.
They’re starting to really excel in another area though, one that will create even more problems for whoever they’re matched up against.
Makhi Williams has made massive strides as a quarterback and thrower this season. In his first season at the helm of the offense Williams has shown to have little struggles with progression and getting better each week.
The game against Athens might’ve been his best showing through the air this season as well. The junior completed 11-14 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns compared to only one interception.
Having the likes of Leighton Loge and Richards only helps the quarterback grow more comfortable. The two receivers combined for 139 yards and the three scores in the win.
It’ll be imperative that both the run game and the passing game is in full effect if the Buckeyes are going to make a deep run in the playoffs. From what we’ve seen all year though, it should be expected that the Buckeyes score a bunch of points.
Coming into the 2022 season too, Nelsonville-York hung their heads on the defense. The offense becoming incredibly efficient was always just an added bonus. Still, the defensive unit has brought this team to where it is.
They didn’t allow more than 20 points all season after week two, only allowing double-digit points three times in that span. One of those being the 21-20 win over Vinton County, the No. 2 team in the TVC - Ohio division this season.
With such a strong resume heading towards the end of October, the Buckeyes see Grove City Christian (5-5) come into town for the first round. The Eagles have been on a skid recently, dropping their past two games before the season ended.
Though they’ve seemingly had a tendency to allow high-scoring games, Grove City Christian has the firepower to keep up in this one with multiple 50+ point showings so far this season.
It should be an exciting first night of the OHSAA playoffs over at Nelsonville-York, and it’ll give the Buckeyes a great taste of what they’re going to face as the season ticks on.
