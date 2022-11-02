Following a near 50 point blowout in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs, Nelsonville-York (10-1) gets to use their home field advantage once again as they see Loudonville (7-4) come into town as the postseason progresses.
Coming off of a 55-7 beatdown of Grove City Christian a week ago, the Buckeyes seem to be peaking at the right time, excelling in all areas of the game right now, led by their young quarterback.
Makhi Williams combined for 318 total yards in the win last week. The junior scampered for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts. You can’t necessarily key on him running either, Williams through the air was 7-11 on completions for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well.
He’s been able to beat defenses with both his arm and legs, something that will become incredibly vital once they start to go against tougher competition.
It’s not just him Loudonville will have to worry about either, the Buckeyes have a litany of players in the backfield who can be dangerous with the ball in their hands. Landen Inman scored a pair of rushing touchdowns last week on three carries and Hudson Stalder did his usual workhorse activities early en route to 62 yards and a touchdown. Inman also added 67 yards receiving.
They’ll be going up against the seventh seeded Redbirds, who are coming off of a 40-7 win over Rock Hill in the first round. Loudonville relied heavily on their quarterback Matthew Sprang. He completed 8-13 passes in the win for 156 yards and a score.
He is also a threat on the ground, leading the team in rushing last week with 120 yards and a touchdown. They also rely heavily on Peydon Regan, their top running back. He finished with 96 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
Looking purely at standings, the Buckeyes should be favored to move on in the Regional playoffs. It’ll definitely be a tougher test than what they’ve come up against over the past few weeks, but Nelsonville-York should still be optimistic in their chances of walking out of Dave Boston Field with another postseason victory.
