NELSONVILLE - Aggressive baseball wins you games. Team’s need to take advantage of every opportunity to take another base and manufacture runs.
Nelsonville-York did just that on Monday, mixed in with a dominant performance from Dakota Inman on the mound, as the Buckeyes took down Alexander 5-1 at home.
“You’ve got to capitalize every time because you don’t know how many of those situation’s you’re going to get. Just completing those, not having any errors or making any dumb mistakes.” Josh Stalder, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said about how seizing on opportunities helped win the game.
The left-hander threw a complete game, allowing five hits while striking out six.
“He did a great job. Didn’t see as many walks as we have in the past couple games and that showed a huge difference.” Stalder noted.
He wasn’t the only one dazzling on the mound, the Spartans’ Jordan Schulz struck out seven over his four innings of work. Schulz only gave up one hit but allowed three runs, only one of them being earned. He also scored the only run of the night for Alexander and grabbed one of their five hits.
“Schulzy threw a heck of a baseball game, that’s the frustrating part when you come out here like this and he throws a game like that and you can’t get any runs to back him up,” Jordan Myles, the head coach of Alexander said. “Seven strikeouts and one walk, you can’t ask for anything more out of that. That’s impressive.”
The Spartans actually out-hit Nelsonville-York on the afternoon 5-2 but were unable to take advantage with runners on base.
After a few scoreless frames, the Buckeyes struck first in the third. Following a single from Gavin Richards, Hudson Stalder grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home the first run of the game. Richards would come around to score later in the inning on a passed ball.
Schulz would open up the top of the fourth with a walk. After working his way over to third, Sam Ohms brought him in with a single to right field, cutting the lead in half at the time.
The Buckeyes would respond instantly though as Inman would reach on a walk and then take advantage of some mental errors from the Spartans, scoring on a passed ball.
“I think we just came in not in the right mindset,” Myles added of his team’s miscues throughout the game. “Just need to learn the game of baseball. Need to learn the fundamentals, those are the little things that got us today.”
Nelsonville-York would go on to score two more in the fifth on wild pitches, making it a four-run game. Inman would go the final two innings, ending the game with a strikeout.
