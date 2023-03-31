STEWART - At this point in such a young season it’s not about having the cleanest games possible, just that progress is being made and that hopefully a dash can be added to the win column.
Still going through some early season jitters, Nelsonville-York took a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest against Federal Hocking in Stewart on Wednesday afternoon. The Buckeyes were able to squeeze out an 8-5 win over the Lancers to grab their first victory of the season.
“It was up-and-down. We came out and yesterday we actually practiced more aggressive baseball and some plays,” Josh Stalder, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “We tried to play that out a little bit, trying to steal home on a throwback. Just a little more aggressive baseball to get them into the game more. It kind of bit us there in the beginning but then it started to pay off later, practice makes perfect.”
After a scoreless opening frame from both sides, Drew Douglas got things started in the second with a lead-off single. One batter later, Dakota Inman drilled an RBI double to bring home the first run of the game.
It wouldn’t take long though for the Lancers to respond, or be gifted a run in this case. In the bottom of the inning, two straight two-out walks would set the Lancers up with men on base. A failed pickoff attempt behind both runners would move them both up into scoring position, then a wild pitch would bring Trenton Wilkes in to tie the game up at one.
Federal Hocking wouldn’t have to wait long to get their first taste of a lead. After shutting the Buckeyes down in the third inning, two-walks and an RBI double in the bottom of the same frame would give them a 3-1 lead nearly halfway through the game.
The joys of holding the lead wouldn’t last forever though. In the very next half-inning, Nelsonville-York tied the game back up with a pair of runs and a little help from the elements.
Iden Miller, who threw a pretty decent game on the mound, fell victim to some bad luck in the fourth when an infield pop-up was carried by the wind, fell to the ground and helped set up the Buckeyes with a 1st and 3rd scenario with no outs.
“He’s a senior this year, he’s been my best baseball kid on this team for at least the last two years and he’s a gamer. He wants to win and he wants to give it his all… he’s a heck of a kid, he’s going to have to pitch like that for us most games and we’re going to have to play better defense, because defense is what lost us this game.” James Conrath, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the loss.
A balk from Miller would bring in the first run of the inning, then a passed ball a few minutes later would allow Leighton Loge to score, tying the game up at three apiece.
A single from Gavin Richards would kick off the top of the fifth inning. He would later come around to score on an RBI single from Maleek Williams to take the lead.
Dillon Haynes would kick off the bottom of the frame for Federal Hocking with a single. He would eventually make it all the way to third base after an overthrown ball on a steal attempt. The freshman would eventually come home to score on a wild pitch to tie the game up at four heading into the sixth inning.
“This team is really young, we started three freshman out there today… we’ve got to clean it up if we want to compete with any of these teams out here. If not, we’re going to have rough games like this because we’re going to face teams in the TVC-Hocking that can hit the ball pretty well.” Conrath said about dealing with early-season struggles with a young team.”
A two-RBI single from Douglas in the fourth would be the highlight of a three-run sixth inning from Nelsonville-York to help extend the lead.
The Lancers would go on to score one more in the bottom of the sixth but failed to get anything going the rest of the way, ultimately falling in the end.
“We started the game and our boys were kind of flat coming out and then by the end of the game their cheering and hooting and hollering, we needed that.”
