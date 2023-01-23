NELSONVILLE — Following the matinee matchup between the girls’ teams on Saturday afternoon, there was a slight intermission before we saw the boys’ teams from Trimble and Nelsonville-York matchup later in the night.
Following a nine-point defeat to the Tomcats back at the start of the month, the Buckeyes got their revenge with a dominant 61-37 win over Trimble on Saturday night. Leighton Loge and James Koska paced Nelsonville-York with 15 and 13 points respectively as they were able to pick up a win that means much more than just bragging rights, even if it is a non-conference matchup.
“It does to a certain point,” Blaine Gabriel, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the game, mentioning how all games at this point have postseason implications. “We’re 11-6, we need to get as many wins as we can for tournament draw. A lot of people look at what your wins are so we have 11. We guaranteed at least a .500 season now, which isn’t good enough for us but at least we’re guaranteed that.”
It’s getting towards the point of the season where every game becomes a playoff game for those needing to gather up wins with the end of the road in sight. Koska and Trent Morrissey took that to heart and came out firing for Nelsonville-York.
The guard scored eight of his 13 total points on 4-5 shooting from the field in the quarter. Morrissey on the other hand only added four but the senior also added a pair of assists and a steal in the first frame. By the end of the quarter the Buckeyes were sitting with an 18-11 lead.
“Trent found his spots where he was supposed to be and finished when he got the ball in the inside,” Gabriel said about the forward’s play. “Trent’s a three-year varsity player and this is his last go around. He wants to make it the best he can.”
The second quarter didn’t get much easier for the Tomcats. Struggling once again with ball control and shooting from the field, Trimble could only score eight points in the quarter. Four of those came off free-throws from Kaden Kempton, who ultimately finished with a team-leading nine points in the matchup.
Nelsonville-York wasn’t exactly on fire in the second quarter, but they did enough to build up their lead and make it a 30-19 game heading into the locker room. They were able to keep their momentum high at the end of the half when Loge converted an and-1 opportunity that got the crowd fired up.
“The press in the first half worked the way we wanted it to, we created a tempo we wanted to. In the second we got into a bit of foul trouble where we took it off then put it back on to throw some different things out there.” Gabriel said about the suffocating first half defense.”
Koska ripped a three-pointer to start the second half as it seemed like the theme of the night would stay the same. A couple of minutes later Andrew Connor hit a three to make it a 20-point cushion for Nelsonville-York. Connor scored five of his nine total in the third quarter.
Michael Clark quickly responded with a three-pointer of his own for Trimble but the damage had already been done. Going into the fourth quarter down 17 points, it was objectively looking less and less likely that the Tomcats would break out of the slump and go on a run.
“We turned the ball over so many times and you just can’t do that. I think we had 14 turnovers in the first half, just way too many turnovers,” Howie Caldwell, the head coach of Trimble said after the loss. “That gives them the opportunity to, if they’re perfect, score 28 points. Just wasn’t a good night for us.”
That’s exactly what didn’t happen as the Buckeyes could cruise through the final quarter towards the eventual 24-point victory.
The Buckeyes next see Meigs come into town on Tuesday for a conference matchup while Trimble waits until Friday to see Southern travel to Glouster for a matchup.
