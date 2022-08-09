The road to the top is often long and arduous. The Nelsonville-York volleyball team has been on that journey for a while, but it may be time that they break through the ceiling.
Coming off a 19-5 season with a 10-2 record in the Tri-Valley Conference, their second runner-up finish in the TVC in the past few years, Head Coach Wayne Dicken feels as if the team is prepared to take that next step.
“We have some big goals this year, obviously we want to win the league. Sectional championship again and hopefully a district championship,” Dicken said to the Messenger. “We’ve only won one in school history, so our goal is to get another district championship.”
Those are obviously some lofty goals to achieve, but that’s how every program should feel entering a new season. Confidence is just as important as talent when it comes to being a successful program. The team has lost some huge talent from last season, but that doesn’t faze Dicken or his players.
“We have some big shoes to replace with our seniors that we lost last year. Mackenzie Hurd, who was offensive district player of the year. Then we had Ryleigh Giffin, who was all-league and all-district. And Ciara McKinney, who was our libero, and she was all-league also last year.”
Despite the loss of three all-league players last season, Dicken is confident in the new group of leadership to step up and produce at an equal level.
“The returning talent has had success their entire lives… We’re going to rely heavily on Chloe Lehman, she’s a junior, she’s six foot and she’s an outside hitter. We’re going to rely on her on the front row big time,” he said. “We have Lyndsey Spencer, who is our libero in the back row now. This is her third starting varsity. We’re going to rely on her to be our leader in the back row. We have Abby Riffle who’s a senior, she’s going to play all the way around and she’s improved immensely in the past couple years.”
Like many other sports, volleyball can be seen as a full-year sport to some. Given where it’s played, you have the opportunity to try to mold and improve your team as much as you need. The Nelsonville-York program has taken full advantage of that.
“We were in a summer league at Logan and we did really well there. We’ve had open gyms all summer. We have 32 girls in the program, so we have really good numbers at our open gyms.”
It’s not just the coach who feels strongly about the potential of this year’s squad. The players seem to feel the exuberant vibes throughout the court as well.
Each of Lehmon, Spencer and Riffle noted to the Messenger that while they understand the significance of what they lost last season, the team chemistry and talent this time around is strong and should be good enough to give the Buckeyes a strong shot at reaching the top of the Tri-Valley Conference once again, somewhere the school hasn’t been in quite some time.
And oh, they all understand how big they’re upcoming game against Trimble is in the first week of the season. It’s just one of many contests, but everybody in the school knows how important it is to win against “the team over the hill,”
Dicken made sure to note that there is no actual bad blood between the two schools personally, but it’s always fun to have that rival to get your competitive juices flowing.
Nelsonville-York is reloaded and ready to make a run at the title, can we just get the season started already?
