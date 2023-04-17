Carter Wharton’s five RBI day helped guide Athens to a 17-7 blowout victory over Belpre on Saturday afternoon. Jumping out to a 13-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs collected 12 hits as a team in the win.
Aside from Wharton, Luke Brandes showed out for the Bulldogs at the plate with a 3-3 day, driving in three runs while scoring a pair. Landon Baker, Justin Bennet, Colin Roach, Caden Hewitt, Dawson Kennedy and Xavier Robinson all had hits in the win as well.
Hewitt also started on the mound for Athens, going 4.1 innings while allowing three hits and four runs, walking three while striking out three. Wharton would pitch the final 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and three runs while striking out three and allowing two walks.
Athens made sure to score early and often to take a commanding lead in the game. The Bulldogs first scored in the bottom of the first when Bennet ripped a double, later coming around to score on an error. Kennedy would bring home the second run in the following inning with an RBI single.
The Bulldogs would then run into some favorable luck, bringing in two more runs because of a bases loaded walk and a hit batsman, making it a 4-0 game at the end of two.
RBI singles from Hewitt, Baker, Brandes and Wharton in the third inning would help push the lead up to double digits at the end of three.
Brandes would rip another RBI single in the third inning, pushing the lead to 13-0 nothing after four.
Belpre would finally get on the board with a four-run fifth inning and add three more in the sixth to make it a six-run game midway through the sixth.
The hope would be quickly shattered for the Eagles though as Athens would score four in the seventh, pushing them over the mercy rule threshold
