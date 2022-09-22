During Coach JT Schroer’s 4-year tenure at Athens High School, the girls soccer team has never seized a victory on Senior Night. That drought ended on Tuesday night at Joe Burrow stadium with an 11-0 victory over the Morgan Raiders.
An elated Coach Schroer stated “one of our top goals for the season was to win senior night and we did it. They played as a team, and we got it done!”
The game started with an all-senior line up. As the Bulldogs found their feet and the pace of the game, shots started flying. A throw in from Kateyanne Walburn found the feet of Chloe Clevenger who ripped the first shot on goal, but it was scooped up by Morgan Keeper Kennedy Mayle.
Similarly, Angela Owens dribbled past a defender and crossed the ball to Bella Sutton whose shot hit the post. Minutes later Owens and Clevenger connected on a give-and-go and Clevenger served it up to Quinn Murphy. Murphy’s shot was well placed left of center for the first goal of the game.
After 15 minutes of testing the waters, the Bulldogs discovered that they could outpace the defensive line of the Morgan Raiders.
With this knowledge, the Bulldogs capitalized on several break aways to put points on the board. Break away goals were captured by sophomore Landis Corrigan (2nd goal), and Seniors Annie Moulton (4th goal) and Tess Wilhelm (5th goal).
Two goals were secured of off corner kicks. Following one, Wynne Dodrill stabilized the ball and tapped it to Quinn Murphy, who seized the third goal of the game.
Similarly, Senior Kateyanne Walburn scrambled for the ball in front the box to make the 6th goal.
With four minutes left in the half, Moulton powered a shot. The goalie dove to save it, the ball hit the left post, and rebound was quickly controlled by senior Angela Owens, who popped it in the net before the goalie could re-orient herself (7th goal).
Other shots in the half were taken by Olivia Smart, Bella Sutton, and Kendra Hammonds
The Morgan keeper racked up over 10 saves.
In the second, half the Bulldogs were instructed by the coaches to take a different approach. Defensive players were positioned on the offensive line and those who typically play midfield and offense were protecting the pipes on defense. The Bulldogs were also instructed to adopt a two-touch limit and work on their passes to feet.
The Bulldogs relished the lead and cheered on their teammates. Ten minutes into the half, Senior Julia Dick, found herself on a breakaway and raised the score to 8-0. Khyla Brannon nearly followed this with a goal of her own, but she carried the ball just a tad to close and Keeper Mayle came out to intercept the shot.
The Bulldogs kept the pressure on. Defender Ella Chapman carried the ball down the right wing and launched a perfect cross into the box, where it connected with the fleetfooted Murphy, for the 9th goal of the game and Murphy’s second hat-trick of the season.
Moments later, after a diving save by Keeper Mayle, her low punt was swiftly stopped by Vlada Kiryukhin and shot right into the back of the net (10th goal). The last goal was acquired by Brannon, who learned her lesson.
On this break away, her shot was released well before the goalie could emerge from the posts and well placed out of her reach. With 11-0 on the score board, all players savored the lead, cheering on teammates who were playing new positions, and dishing passes to the feet of seniors who had yet to score.
As the final whistle blew, the crowd erupted, and the Bulldog bell rang out the victory.
Senior Tess Wilhem reflected that “this victory is such an honor. All the seniors played so well together tonight. We’ve grown so much as a team and to do this with so many friends is so great.”
Senior Annie Moulton acknowledged “this means so much because we’ve never won the game on senior night since I’ve been in high school. To see so many different players score was amazing.”
The 4-4 Bulldogs travel to Philo for an 11:00 game on Saturday.
