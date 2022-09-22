Athens girls soccer seniors

The Athens girls soccer seniors pose for a photo on their senior night.

Front row (from left to right): Annie Moulton, Julia Dick, Kateyanne Walburn, Angela Owens

Back row (from left to right): Isley Newton, Natalie Schoolcraft, Chloe Clevenger, Kyla Kinnard, Tess Wilhelm, Maya Shaw

 Photo by Matt Mingus

During Coach JT Schroer’s 4-year tenure at Athens High School, the girls soccer team has never seized a victory on Senior Night. That drought ended on Tuesday night at Joe Burrow stadium with an 11-0 victory over the Morgan Raiders.


