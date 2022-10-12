Owen Buckley, Brady Jaunarajs, and Sully Pelot each recorded hat tricks and the Athens Bulldogs cruised to a 14-0 victory over visiting Belpre High School Tuesday evening.
Bulldogs blow past Eagles
- By Geoff Buckley Special to the Messenger
Athens dictated the pace of the game from the start, consistently winning the ball in the midfield, working it to the wings, and attacking the Eagles’ goal with regularity.
Buckley opened the scoring three and a half minutes into the game when he directed a ball past goalkeeper Christian Alcarez off a cross from junior Alex Hendrickson.
The Eagles managed to keep the game close for the next several minutes, but the Bulldogs were not to be denied, with Brady and Austin Jaunarajs, and Pelot, scoring four goals in the space of 10 minutes to blow the match wide open.
Senior Brady Jaunarajs completed his hat trick with just over 14 minutes to play thanks to a beautiful feed from winger Luke Scanlan, and then junior Nick Jadwisienczak capped the first half scoring right before intermission.
The Bulldogs picked up where they left off in the second frame, keeping Alcarez busy between the posts while frustrating the Eagle offense at every turn. Whether it was Zane Evans or Zach Barsamian on the field mattered little, as the stifling Athens defense denied the Eagles from registering even a single shot on goal.
The home team doubled its lead in the opening 20 minutes of the half, with Buckley, Pelot, and junior Luca Rosas-Clouse notching two goals apiece, and sophomore Emmanuel Mends adding one.
Athens took its foot off the pedal in the final 20 minutes, electing to control the ball rather than extend its lead, and resting its starters.
Despite the deficit, the Eagles never stopped working. Their tireless efforts almost paid off in the waning moments but a direct free kick attempt from 25 yards out sailed just over the crossbar.
Having already secured the number one seed in the playoffs, the Bulldogs seek to close out the regular season on a winning note when they visit the Chillicothe Cavaliers Thursday night.
