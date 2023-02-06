Bulldogs' boys swim team wins SEOSL Championship

GAMBIER – Athens’ Bulldogs’ boys’ swim team won the Southeast Ohio Swim League Championship and the girls’ team was runner-up against a crowded field on Saturday at Kenyon College.
Boys’ team dominated the meet by scoring 192 points to lead a field of 16 schools. This is the second year in a row and fourth of five years that the boys’ team has won the SEOSL title.
“It was a successful meet,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said. “The coaches are ecstatic that the boys’ team was able to repeat as conference champions.”
A perennial powerhouse, Dresden-Tri Valley captured the SEOSL girls’ title with 267 points while the Bulldogs scored 139 points to pull ahead of rival Warren-Vincent with 119 points.
Girls’ team placed fifth last season, so they’ve stepped up their “A” game in the fast lane by clinching the runner-up title.
“The girls’ team took us by surprise! Many of the girls stepped up, scored points, and won their heats,” Humphrey said. “We had discussed that it would take a complete team effort to have a good showing. We couldn’t rely on just a few people but instead needed everyone to swim at their best.”
Humphrey praised the standout performance by freshman Katelin Fridrich who won two conference titles – the 100-yard butterfly (1:04 min) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:22 min). She earned All-Conference honors for those wins.
Athletes finishing 1st- 3rd places also found their names on the All-Conference team: Nico Benencia Courreges – 3rd place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13 min) and 3rd place in the 100-yard backstroke (58.77 seconds); Kenny Fridrich –1st in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53 min) and 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle (51.06 sec); Nathan Kallet 1st in the 100-yard breastroke (1:10 min); Raul Rana – 3rd in the 200-freestyle (2:03 min), 2nd in the 500-yard freestyle (5:40 min); Isabelle Stowe –placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19 min).
Other highlights of the meet include girls’ 200-yard medley relay – SaraJade Harrell, Fridrich and Zoe Miller – 3rd place finish (2:11 min). That same talented relay team finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:12 min).
Boys’ 400-yard relay team – Fridrich, Rana, Kallet and Benencia Courreges – won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36).
Humphrey discussed the Bulldogs’ strengths as the team heads into Saturday’s Sectional Championship held at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
“The team’s strength is their physical condition. They have worked hard and have a solid foundation around which to build a taper,” she said. “We should see some career best swims in the next couple of weeks. We are ready to compete this weekend at the Sectional Championship.”
