Bulldogs' boys swim team wins SEOSL Championship

Athens’ Bulldogs’ boys’ swim team won the Southeast Ohio Swim League Championship – same as last year – on Saturday at Kenyon College. Girls’ team was runner-up against a crowded field of some of the top teams from across the region. Front row L to R: Ethan Bowman, Junu Park, Nathan Kallet, Collin Hawes; Back row L to R: Jonas Beasley, Nico Benencia, Caden Hawes, Kenny Fridrich, Raul Rana. 

 Submitted photo

GAMBIER – Athens’ Bulldogs’ boys’ swim team won the Southeast Ohio Swim League Championship and the girls’ team was runner-up against a crowded field on Saturday at Kenyon College.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.