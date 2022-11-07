Lady Bulldogs' cross county team ended the season Saturday with a 17th place finish against the top teams who competed at the Division 2 State Championship held at Fortress Obetz. Pictured from left to right: Samantha Layton, Kate Kotses, Eva Riley, Emma Ulbrich, Jillian Bourque, Sophia Solozi, Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart.
Photo by Miles Layton/Athens Messenger
Athens' Sophia Solozi leads this pack of runners near the 2-mile mark of the 3.1-mile course around Fortress Obetz.
OBETZ – Athens’ Bulldogs’ cross country team finished 17th against a crowded field of 178 runners Saturday at the Division 2 State Championship.
Sophia Solozi led the Bulldogs with an eighth place finish and a time of 18:50 minutes over the 3.1-mile course followed by Landis Corrigan at 38th place (20:01), Olivia Smart at 85th (20:39), Samantha Layton at 162nd (22:58), Eva Riley at 169th (24:17) and Emma Ulbrich at 170th (24:18).
A video featuring a team interview is posted to the Athens Messenger's Facebook page.
Racers not only had to contend with the “big hill” but endure 15-20 mph winds at Fortress Obetz. Top 20 finishers received medals and a spot on the podium.
“I feel like I did pretty well especially considering the wind,” Solozi said. “I’m proud of how I did. I’m proud that I can come out and compete against so many fast girls from around the state. It’s something that you don’t get to do a lot.”
Corrigan added, “The team did awesome.”
Solozi sustained a battle scar during the race when the cleats of another runner’s shoes spiked her left leg – a small trickle of dried blood was visible. Getting spiked didn’t slow Solozi down.
“I did not fall down – I got spiked,” she said. “I’m pretty sure it was one of the girls in front of me or behind me – I was in a pack. I may or may not have yelled at somebody who spiked me during the race.”
Worth noting, Solozi beat the girl who raced past her in the final stretch to claim first place at the Regional Championship a week earlier. Saturday, Granville’s Zoee Lehman finished 30th (19:48) more than a minute behind Solozi at the state meet, however, Granville's powerhouse team took home the state title.
Moments after crossing the finish line, Layton talked about Fortress Obetz’ challenging course and why so many runners looked like they were struggling to finish the race.
“I think it’s probably the hardest course we’ve run,” she said. “Compared to other courses, the times are always worse because it’s more difficult. We’ve had better times this season at other courses. The wind didn’t make things any easier either.”
Other area runners of note who ended the season on a high note included Meigs Eastern's Brayden Obrien at 11th place (16:19) and his teammate Connor Nolan at 24th (16:37) along with Federal Hocking's Evan Mcpherson at 28th (16:38) for the Division 3 State Championship.
